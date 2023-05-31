Brooklyn Beckham Jokes to Selena Gomez "My Wife Is My Therapist" as They Discuss Mental Health in the Public Eye

Selena Gomez has forged a beautiful friendship with Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz in recent months—so much so that the three regularly refer to themselves as a "throuple."

The famous spouses just joined the multi-hyphenate star for an important discussion around mental health and how to manage anxiety, which they recorded for Gomez' platform Wondermind, and they had a lot to say on the subject.

Both Beckham and Peltz admitted to often struggling with anxiety, with the chef/photographer telling Gomez, "Oh yeah. I have the worst anxiety. I mean, literally my wife is my therapist. [laughs] I mean, we're always together, so whenever there's something on my mind, if it's stressing me out, we're very good at communicating."

As for Peltz, she explained, "I definitely get anxiety and I think that's something I really struggle with. I just can't help reading the comments sometimes on my Instagram or whatever it is. If they comment on my appearance and stuff, that doesn't bother me. But what really bothers me is when they say something that's so untruthful and it's just a blatant lie, and I want to respond and just say like, 'That's just not true.'"

Gomez has often opened up about the effects of social media on her mental health, and seemed to really relate to Peltz' perspective.

Peltz and Beckham went on to share some of their coping mechanisms for dealing with stressful or painful times, with the Holidate actress saying that what helps her most is having a few people in her life whom she knows she can always count on—including Beckham, her mom, and Gomez.

She said, "I would say that if you're feeling sad or down or upset or you're going through a hard time, never hold it in. My mom has always told me that. She always said, 'If you're feeling upset about something, I want you always to call me. I don't care what time it is.'"

For more information on how to make navigating your mental health a little easier, please visit Wondermind.com.