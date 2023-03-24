Brooklyn Beckham Opened Up About His "Throuple" With Wife Nicola Peltz and Selena Gomez

Brooklyn Beckham loves hanging out with his wife Nicola Peltz and her relatively new friend Selena Gomez, and he's so lovely about it.
Appearing on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Beckham addressed their sweet friendship.
"She says we're a throuple," he told Hudson. "She's such a sweet girl. She's a very sweet girl, obviously very talented, and you know, I love when my wife makes new friends, especially like really great friends. And you know, we all get along, so yeah!"
Love this for them.
Gomez first called the three of them a "throuple" when she shared a series of photos of them having a fabulous time on a boat at New Year's. She captioned the Instagram album, "Fine calls us a throuple #foreverplusone"
At the time, Peltz commented, "Facts"
A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Since then, the three have appeared to spend a ton of time together.
Beckham also adorably commented on his marriage to Peltz, saying that the only thing they really argue about is her temperature preferences.
"She likes it on, like, 87," he said. "So she wears, like, fluffy socks, she wears pajamas, and like sometimes my jumpers, and she has a fluffy jacket, and oh my gosh it's—like, 10 covers, so she has quite a lot. I always tuck her in, and she's like—it's so funny. It's so cute, I love it."
So even the one thing they fight about Beckham actually thinks is "so cute." Aw, these two!
If you're a cozy girl like Peltz, Hudson, and me, may I suggest Marie Claire's guide to the best fuzzy socks? OMG, no, you are so welcome.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Shakira's Ex Gerard Piqué Indirectly Addressed Cheating Allegations: "I Want to Be Faithful to Myself"
Really hoping some of that meaning got lost in translation.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince George and Prince Louis Are "Protective" of Mom Kate in Mother's Day Photos, Body Language Expert Says
They have such a sweet relationship.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Best Beauty Products in the World: Marie Claire's Prix D'Excellence Awards 2023
The elite in skincare, cosmetics, and haircare, according to our global beauty editors.
By Deena Campbell
-
Shakira's Ex Gerard Piqué Indirectly Addressed Cheating Allegations: "I Want to Be Faithful to Myself"
Really hoping some of that meaning got lost in translation.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Miley Cyrus "Is the Happiest She's Been in a Long Time" Following Difficult Divorce From Liam Hemsworth
I am genuinely thrilled for her.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Megan Fox Hits Out at "Baseless" Claims Machine Gun Kelly Cheated on Her
She's just a Beyoncé fan, OK?
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Got New Tattoos to Show Their "Commitment" to Each Other
To infinity and beyond!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Megan Fox Sparked Machine Gun Kelly Cheating Rumors Before Deleting Her Instagram
There's a lot to process here.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Ben Affleck "Wasn't His Usual Self" at the Grammys, A Source Explains
I mean, it checks out.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Lizzo "Hard-Launched" Boyfriend Myke Wright on Instagram Pre-Grammys
Why! Are! They! So cute!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Mila Kunis Called Ashton Kutcher Out on His Behavior During Marriage to Demi Moore
She's always been a straight-talker.
By Iris Goldsztajn