Brooklyn Beckham Opened Up About His "Throuple" With Wife Nicola Peltz and Selena Gomez

Brooklyn Beckham loves hanging out with his wife Nicola Peltz and her relatively new friend Selena Gomez, and he's so lovely about it.

Appearing on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Beckham addressed their sweet friendship.

"She says we're a throuple," he told Hudson. "She's such a sweet girl. She's a very sweet girl, obviously very talented, and you know, I love when my wife makes new friends, especially like really great friends. And you know, we all get along, so yeah!"

Love this for them.

Gomez first called the three of them a "throuple" when she shared a series of photos of them having a fabulous time on a boat at New Year's. She captioned the Instagram album, "Fine calls us a throuple #foreverplusone"

At the time, Peltz commented, "Facts"

Since then, the three have appeared to spend a ton of time together.

Beckham also adorably commented on his marriage to Peltz, saying that the only thing they really argue about is her temperature preferences.

"She likes it on, like, 87," he said. "So she wears, like, fluffy socks, she wears pajamas, and like sometimes my jumpers, and she has a fluffy jacket, and oh my gosh it's—like, 10 covers, so she has quite a lot. I always tuck her in, and she's like—it's so funny. It's so cute, I love it."

So even the one thing they fight about Beckham actually thinks is "so cute." Aw, these two!

