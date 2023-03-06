Selena Gomez Says Her "Heart Has Been Heavy" Amid Hailey Bieber Feud Rumors

Selena Gomez posted yet another extremely soothing and satisfying beauty routine video on TikTok, and used the opportunity to send an important message to her fans as well.

Commenting on her video, the star wrote, "Thank you and love you all so much. I'm deeply grateful for each and every one of you humans. You make me unbelievably happy."

She also commented, "Please, please be kinder and consider others mental health. My heart has been heavy and I only want good for everyone. All my love."

These comments came amid mounting alleged drama between Gomez and Hailey Bieber, which saw Bieber accused of making fun of the Only Murders in the Building star after she was body-shamed, and after Gomez joked about laminating her eyebrows too much.

Gomez also defended Taylor Swift after a resurfaced video appeared to show Bieber criticizing Swift's music.

Gomez then briefly deactivated her TikTok, saying, "I'm gonna be taking a second from social media, because this is a little silly. And I'm 30, I'm too old for this, so... but I love you guys so much! And I will see you guys sooner than later, I just... I'm just gonna just take a break from everything."

Now that she's back on the social media platform, she's using it to share how she does her makeup and spread positive messages.

Gomez has previously been extremely candid about her struggles with mental health—she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder—and even released a documentary about it, titled My Mind & Me. She also regularly addresses her body image and responds to the awful body-shaming she still receives far too often.

She has also started Wondermind, a platform dedicated to improving people's mental fitness. She's a gift to us all, in short.