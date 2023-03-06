Selena Gomez Says Her "Heart Has Been Heavy" Amid Hailey Bieber Feud Rumors

Selena Gomez posted yet another extremely soothing and satisfying beauty routine video on TikTok, and used the opportunity to send an important message to her fans as well.
Commenting on her video, the star wrote, "Thank you and love you all so much. I'm deeply grateful for each and every one of you humans. You make me unbelievably happy."
She also commented, "Please, please be kinder and consider others mental health. My heart has been heavy and I only want good for everyone. All my love."
These comments came amid mounting alleged drama between Gomez and Hailey Bieber, which saw Bieber accused of making fun of the Only Murders in the Building star after she was body-shamed, and after Gomez joked about laminating her eyebrows too much.
Gomez also defended Taylor Swift after a resurfaced video appeared to show Bieber criticizing Swift's music.
Gomez then briefly deactivated her TikTok, saying, "I'm gonna be taking a second from social media, because this is a little silly. And I'm 30, I'm too old for this, so... but I love you guys so much! And I will see you guys sooner than later, I just... I'm just gonna just take a break from everything."
Now that she's back on the social media platform, she's using it to share how she does her makeup and spread positive messages.
Gomez has previously been extremely candid about her struggles with mental health—she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder—and even released a documentary about it, titled My Mind & Me. She also regularly addresses her body image and responds to the awful body-shaming she still receives far too often.
She has also started Wondermind, a platform dedicated to improving people's mental fitness. She's a gift to us all, in short.
@selenagomez (opens in new tab) ♬ [Standard] Healing music 10 minutes(1066638) - wiMu by Sho in Audiostock (opens in new tab)
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle May Not Be Able to "Control the Narrative" Moving Forward, Royal Expert Claims
Public opinion is changing.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry's Gabor Maté Interview At Least "Didn't Make Things Worse," Royal Expert Says
The bar is... low.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry Says Meghan Markle Saved Him from Being Stuck
He also detailed a fight between them that led him to begin therapy, afraid of losing her.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
The Metamorphosis of Mindy Kaling
The actress, writer, and producer has transformed Hollywood. But her most fulfilling project yet is happening behind the scenes—as a mother, mentor, and mogul.
By Neha Prakash
-
Bridgerton's Ruby Barker Confirms She Was Discharged From Hospital Amid Mental Health Struggle
She shared amazing mental health advice.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Bella Hadid Spoke Candidly About "Excruciating and Debilitating" Experiences of Depression and Anxiety
She feels it's important to share.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Sarah Silverman Reveals a Decades-Long Struggle with Depression
"Every breath is labored. You are dying."
By Megan Friedman
-
The Church of Scientology Has Decided to Weigh in About the Suicide of Jim Carrey's Girlfriend
Apparently Cathriona White became involved with Scientology through friends of Beck, a report says.
By Michael Sebastian
-
The Family of Jim Carrey's Deceased Girlfriend Have Issued a Heart-Wrenching Statement
Cathriona White's apparent suicide has left many in its wake.
By Michael Sebastian