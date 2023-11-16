Bruce Willis' Daughter Tallulah Shares an Update on His Dementia: "It's My Dad, And He Loves Me"

In February, Bruce Willis' family shared a statement via the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration that revealed the actor had sadly been diagnosed with the condition.

Since then, Bruce's loved ones have been incredibly open with the world about how they are dealing with his diagnosis and the implications of the illness.

Tallulah Willis, one of the Pulp Fiction actor's three daughters with ex-wife Demi Moore (Bruce has two more daughters with his current wife Emma), recently appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show and spoke with the host about how her dad is doing at the moment.

"He has a really aggressive cognitive disease—a form of dementia that's very rare," she explained.

Asked why the Willis family has chosen to be so open about Bruce's condition, she replied, "I think it's twofold. I think on one hand, it's who we are as a family, but also it's really important for us to spread awareness about FTD."

Tallulah continued, "If we can take something that we're struggling with as a family and individually to help other people to turn around, to make something beautiful about it, that's really special for us."

Barrymore then asked Tallulah how Bruce is doing currently, and the fashion designer put it beautifully.

"He is the same, which I think in this regard I've learned is the best thing that you can ask for, and what I see is—I see love when I'm with him, and it's my dad, and he loves me," she said.

Alongside some photos of herself with her dad, Tallulah wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, "damn, these photos are hitting tonight. Youre my whole damn heart and Im so proud to be your Tallulah Belle Bruce Willis."

Actress Kate Beckinsale commented, "In it together I will always be here for you"

The Die Hard actor's family said in their statement via the AFTD, "Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD). Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis."

They concluded their statement, "Bruce has always found joy in life—and has helped everyone he knows to do the same. It has meant the world to see that sense of care echoed back to him and to all of us. We have been so moved by the love you have all shared for our dear husband, father, and friend during this difficult time. Your continued compassion, understanding, and respect will enable us to help Bruce live as full a life as possible."