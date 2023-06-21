Rumer Willis Shared the Most Touching Photos of Bruce Willis With His First Grandchild

Rumer Willis welcomed her daughter Louetta with partner Derek Richard Thomas on April 18, marking her famous dad Bruce Willis' first grandchild.

As such, for Father's Day, Rumer posted a series of photos of Bruce and Thomas with baby Lou on Instagram, and it's one of the most heartwarming things I've ever seen.

In the first picture, Bruce is holding his granddaughter in his arms, and in the second Rumer is cuddling up to her dad while holding Lou, who is sweetly looking up to her grandpa.

"Fathers to the old and new," Rumer captioned the post.

"Seeing my father hold my daughter today was something I will treasure for the rest of my life. His sweetness and love for her was so pure and beautiful. Papa I’m so lucky to have you and so is Lou. Thank you for being the silliest, most loving, coolest Daddio a girl could ask for. Best Girl Dad in the game…."

The next couple of photos are of Thomas: one where he's reading a bedtime story to Lou, and one where he's looking very serious while wearing a skincare mask.

"@derekrichardthomas Happy 1st Father’s Day," Rumer continued.

"Thank you for building a beautiful garden for Lou to play in and eat from. Thank you for filling the house with music for her to hear. Thank you for all the late night diaper changes and silly faces.

"I’m so grateful our girl has a papa that loves her so much and someone so goofy and weird so she knows that’s ok for her to be too.

"Thank you for the greatest girl I could imagine in my wildest dreams.

"We love you"

Bruce Willis was sadly recently diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia. In a statement to The Association for Frontotemporal Degneration, his family wrote, "Bruce always believed in using his voice in the world to help others, and to raise awareness about important issues both publicly and privately. We know in our hearts that—if he could today—he would want to respond by bringing global attention and a connectedness with those who are also dealing with this debilitating disease and how it impacts so many individuals and their families.

"Ours is just one family with a loved one who suffers from FTD, and we encourage others facing it to seek out the wealth of information and support available through AFTD (@theaftd, theaftd.org). And for those of you who have been fortunate enough to not have any personal experience with FTD, we hope that you will take the time to learn about it, and support AFTD’s mission in whatever way you can."