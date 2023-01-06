How to Buy Prince Harry's Memoir 'Spare' Ahead of Jan. 10 Release

Prince Harry's memoir Spare may be coming out on Jan. 10, but it was leaked to several media outlets this week, with alleged revelations popping up seemingly every minute.
While last week one royal expert estimated that the Royal Family were not "terrified" but "wearied" about the book's release, that stance may have changed now that we have an inkling of just how much the Duke of Sussex has chosen to reveal in his magnum opus.
If after getting a taste of how actually dramatic the revelations in Spare are, you're understandably looking to get your hands on a copy of it yourself, here's everything you need to know.
When will 'Spare' be released?
Spare officially lands on bookshelves on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. It will be available from all major book retailers.
How can I pre-order 'Spare'?
If you can't wait till Jan. 10, you can pre-order Spare now from all major online retailers and have it delivered to you on its release date.
Buy it now from Amazon (opens in new tab), Barnes & Noble (opens in new tab), Target (opens in new tab) or Walmart (opens in new tab).
Is 'Spare' available on audiobook?
If you prefer to listen to your books, you can grab Spare from Audible (opens in new tab) or Google Play, where it will also be available on Jan. 10.
How come people have already read 'Spare'?
While the book has been fiercely guarded ahead of its release, it appears to have been leaked to several outlets, including the Guardian, Page Six and Us Weekly.
Based on a clip from Prince Harry's upcoming Good Morning America interview, it looks like the journalists who interviewed the prince also got to read an advance copy before sitting down with him.
Last but not least, booksellers in Spain mistakenly displayed the Spanish version of Spare on Jan. 5, where keen royal watchers and members of the press were able to get their hands on it before it was pulled from the shelves.
Which countries will 'Spare' be available in?
As well as being published in English in the U.S., editions of Spare will also be released in the U.K., Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, India, South Africa, and Canada.
It will also be released in 15 additional languages: Spanish, German, Brazilian Portuguese, Portugal Portuguese, simplified Chinese, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, French, Greek, Hungarian, Italian, Polish, Romanian, and Swedish.
For additional information, visit the official website for Prince Harry Memoir.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Your Guide to the Cast of 'The Witcher: Blood Origin'
Meet the warriors of the Netflix fantasy prequel.
By Quinci LeGardye
-
Will There Be a Season 3 of 'Alice in Borderland'?
There's more source material for 'Borderland' to explore.
By Quinci LeGardye
-
7 Bombshells Allegedly Included in Prince Harry's Memoir 'Spare'
These revelations are shocking, to say the least.
By Brooke Knappenberger
-
Prince William Reportedly "Ordered" the Plane to Leave Without Harry as They Went to See the Dying Queen
Harry arrived too late.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry Says "The Door Is Always Open" for Attending the Coronation in New Interview Trailer
He hasn't committed either way.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry Claims His Father Made a Shocking Comment to Princess Diana After His Birth
The Guardian has seen a copy of Harry's upcoming memoir.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry Claims Prince William Physically Attacked Him in Memoir: Report
The Guardian obtained a copy of 'Spare' ahead of its publication.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
2022 Was "Extraordinary and Traumatic" for the Royal Family, Expert Says
So much happened.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William Has "Lost His Support Act in Harry," Royal Expert Says
They used to be super close.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry's Claim Royals "Showed No Willingness to Reconcile" Is "Unadulterated Nonsense," Insider Says
The Sussexes were repeatedly invited to stay, apparently.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry Shows "A Lot of Suppressed Anger and Frustration" in Interview Trailers, Body Language Expert Says
He seems far from happy.
By Iris Goldsztajn