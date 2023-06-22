As far as onscreen couples go, chemistry doesn't get much stronger than Jamie and Claire from the Starz series Outlander. Over the course of the show, the two characters have been through the wringer. Think: the Jacobite Uprising in Scotland, the Revolutionary War in America, a witch trial, and even multiple imprisonments. But nothing can stop these two from being together. Plus, we can't deny that Jaimie and Claire have some of the steamiest scenes on TV, ever. With a couple as in love as Jamie and Claire, it should come as no surprise that the actors that play them have just as much chemistry off-screen.

Ahead of season seven's release, Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan, who play Claire and Jamie, respectively, sat down with Marie Claire for a game of "How Well Do You Know Your Co-Star?" Right off the bat, it's clear Balfe and Heughan's friendship runs deep. In between questions about each other's first jobs, childhood celebrity crushes, and favorite movies, the two couldn't keep their giggles stifled.

In the video, we also learn what Balfe's first impression was of Heughan when they met for their chemistry test. Unfortunately, she ran in as a "sweaty mess" after getting caught late in L.A. traffic, but that didn't stop Heughan from being a sweetheart. "He was very kind, and very calm, and he handed me a tissue, and he was just very sweet," Balfe recalled. "And then I asked for the tissue back," Heughan jokingly added.

To hear more fun facts—including the musical instrument Heughan wants Balfe to play on set—watch the full challenge above. Then head to Starz to catch season seven of Outlander, streaming now.