The Cambridges Missing Lilibet's Birthday Felt Like a "Kick in the Teeth" to the Sussexes, Source Says

They were scheduled to be in Wales, to be fair.

The Queen Attends A Service At Westminster Abbey Marking The Centenary Of WW1 Armistice
(Image credit: Anwar Hussein)
Iris Goldsztajn
By
published

Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor of Sussex turned one on the Saturday of the Queen's Jubilee weekend, and her parents Prince Harry and Meghan Markle threw her a lovely birthday party at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. They also very kindly shared an adorable picture of the little girl with us all to mark the occasion.

But the day wasn't all sunshine and rainbows: Of the people who couldn't attend, it was Prince William and Kate Middleton's absence at the party that cut the deepest, according to one source close to the Duke of Sussex.

"It was a kick in the teeth that the Cambridges didn’t attend," the source told Heat. "For Meghan, it just strengthened her resolve to not come back."

As previously reported, the Cambridges were scheduled to visit Wales on that day in advance, and they couldn't exactly skip that visit. One source told Entertainment Tonight post-Jubilee, "It's simply a coincidence they fell on the same day. There was no intended slight."

With that said, we do know how tense relations have been between the two royal couples since the Sussexes left their royal duties in early 2020, so even though they physically couldn't attend, it's easy to hypothesize that the Cambridges also didn't want to attend. I can see how that would be really difficult.

Their reception by the Royal Family as a whole was frosty at best, which Heat's source also commented on. "Harry and Meghan knew there would be awkward moments, but they had no idea how hostile the reception would be," they said.

They added, "Being ridiculed like that was very hard for Harry to take.

"He tries not to read the negative things written about them, but there was no avoiding it. They’ve been accused of milking their fame and being money-hungry. There were plenty of cheers for them, too, but they know some of the public didn’t want them to come back for the Jubilee and that was really hurtful."

Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Marie Claire is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.