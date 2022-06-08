Prince William and Kate Middleton Skipping Lilibet's Birthday Wasn't an "Intended Slight"

Admittedly, the fact that the Cambridge family couldn't attend Lilibet's first birthday party this past Saturday was unfortunate timing. However, that really is all it was: unfortunate timing, according to one source at least.

While it's easy to read into the Cambridges shipping over to Wales on June 4 as a snub towards the near-estranged Sussexes—who had invited them to celebrate their daughter's birthday with them—that's apparently really not what happened.

"It's simply a coincidence they fell on the same day," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "There was no intended slight."

As a reminder, Lili celebrated turning one bang-smack in the middle of the Platinum Jubilee with a party at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. On that day, though, Kate Middleton and Prince William (and as a sweet surprise, Prince George and Princess Charlotte) were scheduled to appear in Wales to represent the Royal Family there. The Queen, on the other hand, was free that day after dropping out of the Epsom Derby.

The Cambridges were also away on a ski trip last time Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made it over to the U.K. for a flying visit, but the Sussexes' visit seemed like a last-minute decision, while the Cambridges' diary is—I'm sure—full to the brim, and their vacations likely have to be scheduled ages in advance. So, sure, the timing was unfortunate that time, too, but it's not like they flee the country every time the Sussexes come over. I mean, come on, that would be a bit much.

With that said, it also doesn't sound like relations between Princes William and Harry were particularly smooth over the Jubilee weekend: The elder brother reportedly doesn't want to spend alone time with the younger one, and they were never seen interacting in public. Honestly, this is all just very sad. I hope they sort it out soon.