Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Share an Adorable New Photo of Lilibet Diana for Her First Birthday

Lilibet “Lili” Diana celebrated her first birthday across the pond, joining Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their trip to the U.K. for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. The Sussexes' youngest was all smiles in her b-day portrait, which was taken at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor over the weekend. And can we talk about that hair?!

Photographer Misan Harriman—who also happens to be a family friend of the Sussexes—captured the adorable photo, which taken during Lili's birthday party. It was previously reported that the Queen was set to miss the Derby at Epsom Downs to celebrate her great-granddaughter’s birthday (and mark the first time the monarch would be meeting the little royal!), though she was not pictured in any of the photographs shared by Harriman. The Sussexes were joined by family and friends for the backyard picnic, a glimpse of which can be seen in a sweet series of photos Harriman shared to his own Instagram to commemorate the special day.

“It was such a privilege to celebrate the 1st birthday of Lilibet with my family and hers! Joy and face painting all around ❤️🎂🎉,” Harriman wrote.

Lili and her brother Archie were both in the U.K. for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, though neither of the Sussex kids made public appearances during the events. Meghan and Harry, however, attended the Queen’s Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul’s Cathedral on Saturday.

According to Town & Country, a spokesperson for the Sussexes shared that people across the world made donations to José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen in Lilibet’s honor, totaling over $100,000.