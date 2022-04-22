The Cambridges Stayed in a Friend's $5 Million Chalet During Their Ski Trip, Source Says

Sounds like the Cambridges had a pretty pleasant ski trip, if you ask me.

After a long stream of public engagements, Kate Middleton, Prince William and their children George, Charlotte and Louis enjoyed a well-deserved break. They jetted off to Courchevel, in the French Alps, and apparently their eldest child, 8, was a big instigator in the whole thing.

"During the pandemic, George begged William to take him skiing once everything reopened and his dad made it happen," a source told Us Weekly.

They did this trip in style—and fair enough, considering how few vacations they actually get. They stayed in a family friend's "$5 million, six-bedroom chalet," according to the insider, and George and Charlotte "had private ski lessons and practiced their French."

The source explained, "Kate and William feel it’s important for the children to be multilingual."

The insider also gave details about the kids' ski skills, and TBH it sounds exactly like you'd expect from the little ones. "Charlotte was racing down the mountain by the end of the holiday. She’s fearless!" they said. "George was slightly more cautious, but they’re both great skiers and competed in fun brother/sister ski races. They had an absolute blast."

It's unclear whether Louis, 3, was able to try skiing, but he most likely was involved in the other snowy activities: "The kids love playing in the snow—they had snowball fights and built snowmen with Kate and William," Us Weekly's source said.

Take it from a French girl: Courchevel is a dang fancy resort, and the Cambridges enjoyed the luxury of it. "Kate and William dined at Le Pilatus, which brought back so many fond memories of when they were last there, and all the family ate cheese fondue."

After 11 years of marriage and counting, the duke and duchess know not to put romance on the back-burner. "William and Kate managed to squeeze in a romantic candlelit date night before they left," the source revealed. "It was just what they needed to ignite the spark after such a hectic couple of years." Oh la la!