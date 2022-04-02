There’s One Color Kate Middleton Rarely Wears

However, we DID see it make a brief appearance on her recent Caribbean tour.

Kate Middleton
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Rachel Burchfield
By
published

On her recent Caribbean tour of Belize, Jamaica, and the Bahamas with husband Prince William, Kate Middleton wore a rainbow of colors. We saw shades of blue and red in Belize (likely a nod to the colors of the country’s flag). Similarly, we saw ample yellow and green in Jamaica, likely for the same reason. In the Bahamas, Kate brought with her a wardrobe with a color palette of blues and greens that mimic the color of the sea, with an unexpected pop of pink and yellow at the end. The Caribbean tour was a lot of different things—but, from a wardrobe perspective as far as Kate is concerned, it certainly was colorful.

But, as HELLO! rightly points out, there’s one color we really never see Kate in: Orange. Yet we got a glimpse of the shade, albeit briefly, while Kate was in Jamaica, when she used the hue as her pop of color underneath a white Alexander McQueen suit while meeting with Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness. Her tangerine silk blouse was complimented by a vintage pale orange handbag, rounding out the look.

“The Duchess of Cambridge is just like Her Majesty the Queen when it comes to her style choices,” HELLO! commented. “The royal is a big fan of vibrant hues and can rock any color that she sports. Duchess Kate often opts for bright colors and has been spotted in yellows, blues, greens, pinks…we could go on. There is one color, however, that we seldom see the mother-of-three wear—and that’s orange.”

The outlet reports that, whether for a casual family outing or a formal royal event, we have only seen the Duchess of Cambridge in the color a handful of times.

“We’re not sure why—perhaps it’s not her color, doesn’t suit her, or maybe she just doesn’t really like orange,” the magazine surmised.  

And, while Kate doesn’t gravitate towards orange (although it looked great on her in Jamaica), her brother-in-law Prince Harry did about a year’s worth of rocking the color in a recent clip to promote the upcoming Invictus Games. If you haven’t seen it yet, you really need to see the orange explosion that takes place for yourself. 

Rachel Burchfield
Rachel Burchfield

Rachel Burchfield is a freelance writer whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family. She has worked with publications like ELLE, Marie Claire, Cosmopolitan, InStyle, and Glamour, and is the editor of What Meghan Wore, a site dedicated to the Duchess of Sussex's fashion, lifestyle, and work. 

Latest

Marie Claire is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.