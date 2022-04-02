There’s One Color Kate Middleton Rarely Wears

On her recent Caribbean tour of Belize, Jamaica, and the Bahamas with husband Prince William, Kate Middleton wore a rainbow of colors. We saw shades of blue and red in Belize (likely a nod to the colors of the country’s flag). Similarly, we saw ample yellow and green in Jamaica, likely for the same reason. In the Bahamas, Kate brought with her a wardrobe with a color palette of blues and greens that mimic the color of the sea, with an unexpected pop of pink and yellow at the end. The Caribbean tour was a lot of different things—but, from a wardrobe perspective as far as Kate is concerned, it certainly was colorful.

But, as HELLO! rightly points out, there’s one color we really never see Kate in: Orange. Yet we got a glimpse of the shade, albeit briefly, while Kate was in Jamaica, when she used the hue as her pop of color underneath a white Alexander McQueen suit while meeting with Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness. Her tangerine silk blouse was complimented by a vintage pale orange handbag, rounding out the look.

“The Duchess of Cambridge is just like Her Majesty the Queen when it comes to her style choices,” HELLO! commented. “The royal is a big fan of vibrant hues and can rock any color that she sports. Duchess Kate often opts for bright colors and has been spotted in yellows, blues, greens, pinks…we could go on. There is one color, however, that we seldom see the mother-of-three wear—and that’s orange.”

The outlet reports that, whether for a casual family outing or a formal royal event, we have only seen the Duchess of Cambridge in the color a handful of times.

“We’re not sure why—perhaps it’s not her color, doesn’t suit her, or maybe she just doesn’t really like orange,” the magazine surmised.