Camila Cabello Spoke Candidly About Her Shawn Mendes Breakup After Releasing Single 'Bam Bam'

Camila Cabello's life is, like, happening right now. The singer recently separated from her partner of two years, Shawn Mendes, and has just released new single "Bam Bam" with Ed Sheeran.

If you haven't heard it yet, the song's lyrics are preeetty self-explanatory, but Cabello explained it further to Zane Lowe anyway—in what amounts to the first time she has addressed the breakup directly in an interview.

She told the interviewer that she took inspiration from her favorite Latin music growing up, imbuing the track with a message that goes a bit like this: "I'm heartbroken, and sometimes life sucks, but kind of like having a sense of humor about it?"

The song—which, by the way, is a complete banger—opens with the lyrics:

"You said you hated the ocean, but you're surfing now / I said I'd love you for life, but I just sold our house / We were kids at the start, I guess we're grownups now / Couldn't ever imagine even having doubts, but not everything works out"

When Cabello teased it on TikTok, fans lost their s*** at said lyrics. "'i said i loved you for life but i just sold our house' MISS CABELLO???" one wrote. "she wrote this with a pencil in her right hand and a knife in her left hand," said someone else. One fan who's clearly been following the situation closely also helpfully pointed out, "He literally posted surfing photos when they broke up." (The receipts are here, you're welcome.) I've said it before, I'll say it again: I love TikTok.

But anyway, Cabello has much less of a spirit of vengeance than her fans want to think she does. "I love Shawn," she told Lowe. "And I feel like there is literally nothing but love for him, and this song is mostly just about like, 'OK, how do I make a song that shows the cycles of love and life and gives people—you know, whatever it is that's going on in your life, whether it is a breakup or a divorce or, like you said, a friend breakup, or you've just gone through something that just is really sh****, like hopefully this can make you kinda be like, 'it is that way now, but things are always taking, you know, crazy turns."

Lowe agreed, concluding: "Nothing lasts forever."

Cabello also addressed how hard her early 20s were for her—she notably struggles with OCD and anxiety—and how therapy has been one of the great tools that helped her get to a much better place. So happy for her!