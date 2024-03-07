Camila Cabello Just Revealed Why She and Shawn Mendes Broke Up the Second Time

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes famously dated from 2019 to 2021, but they also very briefly got "back together" in 2023.

Now, Cabello has gotten beautifully candid about why things ultimately didn't work out between her and Mendes.

Appearing on Call Her Daddy's latest episode, the "Bam Bam" singer joked to host Alex Cooper about her feelings on getting back with an ex generally, "I think it's known, I'm a fan. I support it, supported it in the past" (via E! News).

She added that briefly rekindling things with Mendes helped her get some necessary answers. "I personally think it's helpful," she said. "I'm the kind of person—you can't forbid things from me because I will want to do it more."

About 18 months after their November 2021 breakup, in April 2023, Cabello and Mendes were filmed kissing at Coachella. Shortly after that, they were photographed out on the town in New York City, and spotted enjoying what was dubbed a "cuddly" date night at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour. After that, things appear to have fizzled out.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes officially dated from 2019 to 2021. (Image credit: Getty/NDZ/Star Max)

Speaking on Call Her Daddy, Cabello explained why things had to end between them.

"It wasn't even a decision, I think you are just kind of like, 'Yeah this doesn't really—it's not a fit. It doesn't feel right,'" she said.

"I think luckily, I was in a place in my life where it took me less time to realize that—and it took us both less time to be like, 'This doesn't feel right and we don't really need to try so hard to make it work. It's all good. This is not feeling good, like, let's be friends, I love you. It's all good, let's move on.'"

It sounds like these two's second breakup was a lot less trying than their first, which is great news!

You can listen to Cabello's full Call Her Daddy episode below.