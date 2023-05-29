Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Were Spotted on a "Cuddly" Date Night at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

Could it be???

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are giving strong signals that they might be back together right now.

Firstly, the two were spotted about town in New York City on Thursday, when they were photographed leaving a gym. In her newsletter, gossip writer DeuxMoi claimed, "Sources have shared they spotted the couple around the streets of Manhattan flaunting their PDA, including being in sync on side-by-side stair climbers at the gym."

Secondly, Mendes and Cabello attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour at MetLife Stadium on Saturday together. There, an eyewitness claimed that the singers were acting "cuddly" and "appeared very physical" with each other.

The source told Page Six, "At one point during the show, Shawn was sitting on a chair and Camila was in front of him, leaning on him."

They added, "He had his arms around her at another point and was spotted kissing her on the shoulder."

When they arrived, "People in the audience looked away from the stage and back at the couple and even started cheering for them as they spotted them in the crowd," the source said.

Some pictures have also popped up of the two looking close on the night.

This comes just over a month after the famous exes were seen kissing at Coachella, with a source telling Us Weekly at the time, "Camila was nuzzling her face into Shawn’s shoulders and they looked like a couple. They also kissed and were making out during Burna Boy’s final song."

While this could have been some Coachella-exclusive making out, Mendes and Cabello's latest New York antics could very well mean that they are in fact back together.

The two dated for two years between 2019 and 2021, and broke fans' hearts when they announced their separation in a joint statement on Instagram.

They wrote at the time, "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward."