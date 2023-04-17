Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes broke up in November 2021 after two years of dating.
Now, if you spend any amount of time on celeb gossip sites or general social media, you've probably seen that the two popstars were spotted kissing at Coachella this past weekend. They were caught on camera, and there's not really any room for mistaking what's happening in these videos.
shawn and camila cabello at coachella. pic.twitter.com/vYTKwUji9uApril 15, 2023
Now, I'm not under any illusion that a make-out at Coachella = the beginning of an actual relationship, but some sources seem to be implying that in this case, there's a chance it could be.
One insider told Us Weekly, "They were flanked by bodyguards and had a big group around them. They weren’t holding hands, but stayed together all night. They were in a VIP table, trying to stay out of sight."
They added, "Camila was nuzzling her face into Shawn’s shoulders and they looked like a couple. They also kissed and were making out during Burna Boy’s final song."
On the other end of the spectrum, a source told celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi, "The vibe was very much best friends at Coachella. It did not feel super relationship-based. Shawn was super free and relaxed about the whole thing."
BUT, a video of Cabello and Mendes leaving the venue has also popped up on social media, in which an interview asks the "Bam Bam" singer if she and her ex are back together.
While Cabello is with her friends and appears to dodge the question, several people in her friend group appear to say, "yes." It's unclear if they're answering the question in earnest or not.
Meanwhile, in the background, Mendes calls for Camila to get into a car with him, and the video leaves us with *that* cliffhanger.
So... are they back together or WHAT? I need answers.
