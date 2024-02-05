Carey Mulligan's First Impression of Her Husband Was That He "Definitely Wasn't Boyfriend Material"

Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford have been happily married since 2012, quite despite a 12-year-old Mulligan's better judgment.
Appearing on the SmartLess podcast recently, the Maestro star explained that she and the Mumford & Sons frontman first met at camp when they were kids, but that she originally didn't like him that way.
"We were friends when we were kids, so we went to camp together. We met when he was 10 and I was 12," Mulligan recounted to hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett.
"We didn’t [hook up] but I wrote in my diary that he was the nicest, the kindest person I’d ever met, and I gave him 9 1/2 out of 10."
Asked to rate him now, Mulligan quipped, "You know what, he's getting up there, I give him a solid 6."
She continued, "Yeah, and I also wrote in my diary that he definitely wasn’t boyfriend material. I mean, not that I’d ever had a boyfriend at that time, but I decided that he was not it."
As for how they reconnected after that fateful experience at camp, the actress added, "We were pen pals for a couple of years and then we lost touch. Then the internet happened and we—God, the internet happened—and we started, we were both on Facebook for like six months, so we touched base there briefly. And then we met again when I was like 24."
Since their 2012 wedding, Mulligan and Mumford have welcomed three children together: a daughter named Evelyn Grace, a son named Wilfred, and a second daughter born in late 2023, per People.
At the time, speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Mulligan confirmed my suspicions that she pretty much rates every person in her life out of 10, including her newborn. "Oh, she's great," she said. "Great. Good baby, 10 out of 10, so far."
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
