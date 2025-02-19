32 Celebrities With Super Talented Siblings

Imagine being Scarlett Johannson and somehow being the less impressive sibling. Okay, that's an exaggeration—both Johannson twins (did you know they're twins?) have accomplished plenty—but it goes to show that no matter how famous and successful you become, your sibling can still threaten to one-up you. Ahead, we're recognizing the siblings of some of the most famous people on the planet for their own contributions.

Kaley Cuoco and Briana Cuoco

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You know Kaley Cuoco for her star turns in The Big Bang Theory and The Flight Attendant, but did you know her younger sister Briana Cuoco is also an actress? Briana has appeared in The Flight Attendant alongside Kaley, and has also had roles in the TV series Dead Boy Detectives and Harley Quinn, among others.

Hailee Steinfeld and Griffin Steinfeld

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Often, actors and singers help their family members break into the entertainment business. Meanwhile, Hailee Steinfeld's brother Griffin Steinfeld managed to nab a job that's somehow just as cool as his celeb sister's, yet totally different: He's a professional NASCAR driver. Go, Griffin!

Vanessa Hudgens and Stella Hudgens

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Like her older sister Vanessa Hudgens, Stella Hudgens is also an actress: She has had roles in the TV series Players, Powerless, and Smoky Knights. Despite their seven-year age difference, Vanessa and Stella are great friends, with the High School Musical Star once calling her sister "the kindest, most supportive and loving woman." So cute!

Rachel McAdams and Kayleen McAdams

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There's no professional sibling rivalry between Rachel McAdams and Kayleen McAdams, because their jobs are not only super different, but totally complementary too. Kayleen is a professional makeup artist who actually works for her actress sister, as well as for stars such as Amy Poehler, Natalie Portman, and Riley Keough.

Penélope Cruz and Mónica Cruz

(Image credit: Getty Images)

No, you're not seeing double, that's just Hollywood superstar Penélope Cruz posing with her lookalike younger sister Mónica Cruz. Mónica has enjoyed a successful acting (and dancing) career in the sisters' native Spain, including a star turn in the TV drama Un Paso Adelante, which ran between 2002 and 2005.

Rashida Jones and Kidada Jones

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Several of the late and great Quincy Jones' seven children followed in his footsteps, pursuing a career in show business. Among them are TV star Rashida Jones, known for Parks and Recreation and The Office, and her sister Kidada Jones, who has worked alternately as an actress, model, stylist, and fashion designer.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Florence Pugh and Toby Sebastian

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Clearly, glamour runs deep in the Pugh family. You know Florence Pugh for shining bright in the likes of Little Women and Midsommar, but her older brother Toby Sebastian (real name: Sebastian Toby Pugh) is actually also an actor, as well as a musician. He's best known for playing Trystane Martell in Game of Thrones.

Lily Aldridge and Ruby Aldridge

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lily and Ruby Aldridge have a few years between them, but you'd be forgiven for thinking they were twins. As you might have guessed, the younger sister Ruby is a model just like Lily, and has worked with some of the biggest labels in the world, including Marc Jacobs and Valentino. She is also a singer.

Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate Hudson and her brother Oliver Hudson are so close that they even started a podcast together, cleverly titled Sibling Revelry. But the two also have their acting career in common: Oliver has enjoyed roles in the likes of Scream Queens, And Just Like That and Nashville.

Sofía Vergara and Sandra Vergara

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Modern Family and Griselda superstar Sofía Vergara has an equally talented younger biological cousin and adopted sister. Sandra Vergara is an actress who has appeared on CSI and Nip/Tuck, and who has also worked as a model and an entertainment television host.

Lorde and India Yelich-O’Connor

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Musical icon Lorde (née Ella Yelich-O'Connor) has a younger sister named India "Indy" Yelich-O'Connor, who proves once again that talent may very well run in families. India is a singer-songwriter just like Lorde, and the author of a poetry book titled sticky notes.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Siddharth Chopra

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Baywatch star Priyanka Chopra's younger brother Siddharth Chopra is a restaurateur who attended Les Roches International School of Hotel Management in Switzerland. He is also an entrepreneur who launched an agricultural project called Chopra Farms in India. Siddharth and Priyanka seem to have a very sweet sibling relationship.

Jessica Alba and Joshua Alba

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Joshua Alba landed his first ever acting gig in a TV show starring his sister Jessica Alba, Dark Angel, in 2001. After that, Joshua went on to act in the likes of Monk, CSI, and L.A.'s Finest. Jessica often brings Joshua along as her date to entertainment events, which is super cute.

Scarlett Johansson and Hunter Johansson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Did you know Scarlett Johansson had a twin brother? The actress once called Hunter Johansson "truly altruistic": He founded the non-profit organization Solar Responders, which helps first responders to act following natural disasters by equipping them with solar power.

Salma Hayek and Sami Hayek

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Salma Hayek's brother Sami Hayek is equally at the top of his game, but his game happens to be design. Sami owns a design studio, which creates everything from priceless artworks to luxury dinnerware. Salma has brought her brother along to some of her work events, and he has returned the favor over the years.

Lupita Nyong’o and Peter Nyong’o Jr.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lupita Nyong'o's younger brother Peter Jr., who goes by Junior or June, followed a similar career path to his movie star sister's. Instead of the big screen, Junior chose to become a stage actor, and his resume includes several Shakespeare plays as well as A Raisin in the Sun. He's also a musician and DJ!

Cameron Diaz and Chimene Diaz

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cameron Diaz and her sister Chimene Diaz share a pair of piercing light blue eyes and a megawatt smile, but their careers could not be more different. The Hollywood star's sister works as a realtor in Southern California, and is also a certified fitness instructor.

Emma Watson and Alex Watson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Emma Watson and her brother Alex Watson share similarities beyond their obvious family resemblance. Alex has worked as a model and as an actor in his day, even nabbing a tiny extra role in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix. He went on to co-found a company with Emma, so you know he's got that entrepreneurial spirit, too!

Ryan Gosling and Mandi Gosling

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ryan Gosling and his sister Mandi Gosling clearly have a lovely relationship, since the Barbie star has been known to bring Mandi along to industry events throughout his career. But Mandi isn't a stranger to the world of entertainment herself, since she actually works as a producer and casting director.

Cara Delevingne and Poppy Delevingne

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Just like her sister Cara Delevingne, Poppy Delevingne is an actress and model. Her most notable roles have been in Kingsman: The Golden Circle and The Boat That Rocked, and she has worked with the likes of Veronica Beard and Jo Malone. Plus, Cara, Poppy, and their other sister Chloe Delevingne have co-founded a beverage brand.

Cardi B and Hennessy Carolina

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Just like her big sister Cardi B, Hennessy Carolina loves creating fun, colorful and daring outfits. Unlike Cardi, Hennessy isn't a performer, but followed her love for clothes instead: She studied fashion design, and has collaborated with brands like Boohoo and Shein.

Harry Styles and Gemma Styles

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Harry Styles' sister Gemma Styles is almost as beloved by her fans as the popstar, albeit in a different way. Gemma is a social media influencer as well as an author, and is a dedicated activist who fights for the causes she cares most about, such as protecting the environment and destigmatizing mental health conversations.

Madonna and Christopher Ciccone

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When Madonna sadly lost her brother Christopher Ciccone in 2024, she opened up about their rocky relationship throughout the years. Towards the beginning of Madonna's career, Ciccone had worked as her choreographer, eventually becoming her creative director.

Emma Stone and Spencer Stone

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Emma Stone's brother Spencer Stone, who has often served as her red-carpet date, actually also works in the film industry, but in a pretty surprising capacity. Spencer has worked several times as a stunt double, with impressive credits including Logan, Passengers, Divergent, and True Blood. Pretty cool.

Lana Del Rey and Caroline Grant

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You may know that singer Lana Del Rey's real name, and the one she started her career under, is Lizzy Grant. Meanwhile, her sister Caroline Grant has an equally artistic career: She's a professional photographer, and Vogue Australia once called her "one to watch."

Dua Lipa and Rina Lipa

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rina Lipa, another celebrity sibling who looks eerily like her famous relative, is just as talented as superstar Dua Lipa. Rina has amassed a large social media following, and has worked as a dancer, a model, and an actress. Talk about multi-talented!

Jennifer Lopez and Lynda Lopez

(Image credit: Getty Images)

International megastar Jennifer Lopez has two sisters: Leslie Lopez, and Lynda Lopez. While Leslie is a singer just like J.Lo, Lynda has a pretty different career: She has found a ton of success as a radio and television journalist, and has even interviewed Jennifer as part of her job.

Blake Lively and Robyn Lively

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Blake Lively and Robyn Lively are fast friends despite their 15-year age difference. Just like Blake, Robyn is an actress by trade, so she can give her baby sis her best tips: She is best known for her roles in Teen Witch and The Karate Kid Part III.

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Pippa Middleton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The world first became aware of Pippa Middleton as she gracefully held the train on her sister's Kate's wedding dress, but Pippa's talents extend far beyond her bridesmaid duties. The royal-by-proxy has previously worked as a columnist, and has even penned a book about hosting the perfect celebration.

Taylor Swift and Austin Swift

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Austin Swift is one of sister Taylor Swift's best friends, but he's not just the brother of one of the world's biggest popstars. Austin has worked as an actor and/or producer on several projects, including some of Taylor's music videos, such as for "I Bet You Think About Me."

Lady Gaga and Natali Germanotta

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lady Gaga—Stefani Germanotta to her nearest and dearest—has a sister named Natali Germanotta, who is six years younger. Natali is the fashion designer behind Topo Studio, which started in 2021, and regularly dresses her super-famous sister—who does everything she can to support Natali's work.

Beyoncé and Solange Knowles

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Of course, you already know Beyoncé's sister Solange Knowles: The two women are super close, and have been for as long as we can remember. Therefore, you probably also know that Solange is one talented person, who is a singer-songwriter in her own right, and has also starred in some of Bey's music videos.