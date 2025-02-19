32 Celebrities With Super Talented Siblings

Proof that even if you win an Oscar, you can still be the less impressive sibling.

Celebrities with talented siblings
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Iris Goldsztajn
By
published
in News

Imagine being Scarlett Johannson and somehow being the less impressive sibling. Okay, that's an exaggeration—both Johannson twins (did you know they're twins?) have accomplished plenty—but it goes to show that no matter how famous and successful you become, your sibling can still threaten to one-up you. Ahead, we're recognizing the siblings of some of the most famous people on the planet for their own contributions.

Kaley Cuoco and Briana Cuoco

Actors Kaley and Briana Cuoco attend The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You know Kaley Cuoco for her star turns in The Big Bang Theory and The Flight Attendant, but did you know her younger sister Briana Cuoco is also an actress? Briana has appeared in The Flight Attendant alongside Kaley, and has also had roles in the TV series Dead Boy Detectives and Harley Quinn, among others.

Hailee Steinfeld and Griffin Steinfeld

Actress Hailee Steinfeld and brother Griffin Steinfeld arrive at the 2011 MTV Movie Awards at the Gibson Amphitheatre on June 5, 2011 in Universal City, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Often, actors and singers help their family members break into the entertainment business. Meanwhile, Hailee Steinfeld's brother Griffin Steinfeld managed to nab a job that's somehow just as cool as his celeb sister's, yet totally different: He's a professional NASCAR driver. Go, Griffin!

Vanessa Hudgens and Stella Hudgens

Actresses Stella Hudgens and Vanessa Hudgens attend the Hudson Jeans FYF Fest Style Lounge at Exposition Park on July 23, 2017 in Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Like her older sister Vanessa Hudgens, Stella Hudgens is also an actress: She has had roles in the TV series Players, Powerless, and Smoky Knights. Despite their seven-year age difference, Vanessa and Stella are great friends, with the High School Musical Star once calling her sister "the kindest, most supportive and loving woman." So cute!

Rachel McAdams and Kayleen McAdams

Kayleen McAdams and Rachel McAdams

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There's no professional sibling rivalry between Rachel McAdams and Kayleen McAdams, because their jobs are not only super different, but totally complementary too. Kayleen is a professional makeup artist who actually works for her actress sister, as well as for stars such as Amy Poehler, Natalie Portman, and Riley Keough.

Penélope Cruz and Mónica Cruz

Actresses Penelope Cruz (L) and Monica Cruz (R) attend 'La Reina de Espana' premiere at Callao City Lights on November 24, 2016 in Madrid, Spain

(Image credit: Getty Images)

No, you're not seeing double, that's just Hollywood superstar Penélope Cruz posing with her lookalike younger sister Mónica Cruz. Mónica has enjoyed a successful acting (and dancing) career in the sisters' native Spain, including a star turn in the TV drama Un Paso Adelante, which ran between 2002 and 2005.

Rashida Jones and Kidada Jones

Rashida Jones and Kidada Jones during Cavern Wallpaper and Kidada for Disney Coutour Celebrate Their New Collections at Kaviar and Kind in West Hollywood, California, United States

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Several of the late and great Quincy Jones' seven children followed in his footsteps, pursuing a career in show business. Among them are TV star Rashida Jones, known for Parks and Recreation and The Office, and her sister Kidada Jones, who has worked alternately as an actress, model, stylist, and fashion designer.

Florence Pugh and Toby Sebastian

Toby Sebastian (L) and Florence Pugh attend The London Critics' Circle Film Awards at The Mayfair Hotel on January 18, 2015 in London, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Clearly, glamour runs deep in the Pugh family. You know Florence Pugh for shining bright in the likes of Little Women and Midsommar, but her older brother Toby Sebastian (real name: Sebastian Toby Pugh) is actually also an actor, as well as a musician. He's best known for playing Trystane Martell in Game of Thrones.

Lily Aldridge and Ruby Aldridge

Ruby Aldridge and Lily Aldridge attend the Alain Mikli x Alexandre Vauthier Launch Party on April 5, 2018 in New York City.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lily and Ruby Aldridge have a few years between them, but you'd be forgiven for thinking they were twins. As you might have guessed, the younger sister Ruby is a model just like Lily, and has worked with some of the biggest labels in the world, including Marc Jacobs and Valentino. She is also a singer.

Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson

Actors Oliver Hudson and his sister Kate Hudson pose at the afterparty for the premiere of Universal Picture's "The Skeleton Key" at the Universal Studio Tour on August 2, 2005 in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate Hudson and her brother Oliver Hudson are so close that they even started a podcast together, cleverly titled Sibling Revelry. But the two also have their acting career in common: Oliver has enjoyed roles in the likes of Scream Queens, And Just Like That and Nashville.

Sofía Vergara and Sandra Vergara

Sofia Vergara (right) and her sister Sandra

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Modern Family and Griselda superstar Sofía Vergara has an equally talented younger biological cousin and adopted sister. Sandra Vergara is an actress who has appeared on CSI and Nip/Tuck, and who has also worked as a model and an entertainment television host.

Lorde and India Yelich-O’Connor

Lorde and India Yelich-O'Connor during the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Musical icon Lorde (née Ella Yelich-O'Connor) has a younger sister named India "Indy" Yelich-O'Connor, who proves once again that talent may very well run in families. India is a singer-songwriter just like Lorde, and the author of a poetry book titled sticky notes.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Siddharth Chopra

Indian actress and producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas (2R), along with her husband, American singer and actor Nick Jonas (R), poses for a photograph at her brother Siddharth Chopra's (L) and his fiancée actress Neelam Upadhyaya's Sangeet ceremony

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Baywatch star Priyanka Chopra's younger brother Siddharth Chopra is a restaurateur who attended Les Roches International School of Hotel Management in Switzerland. He is also an entrepreneur who launched an agricultural project called Chopra Farms in India. Siddharth and Priyanka seem to have a very sweet sibling relationship.

Jessica Alba and Joshua Alba

Jessica Alba and Brother, Joshua Alba

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Joshua Alba landed his first ever acting gig in a TV show starring his sister Jessica Alba, Dark Angel, in 2001. After that, Joshua went on to act in the likes of Monk, CSI, and L.A.'s Finest. Jessica often brings Joshua along as her date to entertainment events, which is super cute.

Scarlett Johansson and Hunter Johansson

Scarlett Johansson and brother Hunter in New York City, New York

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Did you know Scarlett Johansson had a twin brother? The actress once called Hunter Johansson "truly altruistic": He founded the non-profit organization Solar Responders, which helps first responders to act following natural disasters by equipping them with solar power.

Salma Hayek and Sami Hayek

Sami Hayek and Salma Hayek at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood, California

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Salma Hayek's brother Sami Hayek is equally at the top of his game, but his game happens to be design. Sami owns a design studio, which creates everything from priceless artworks to luxury dinnerware. Salma has brought her brother along to some of her work events, and he has returned the favor over the years.

Lupita Nyong’o and Peter Nyong’o Jr.

Actress Lupita Nyong'o (R) and brother Peter Nyong'o, Jr. attend the Oscars held at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 2, 2014 in Hollywood, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lupita Nyong'o's younger brother Peter Jr., who goes by Junior or June, followed a similar career path to his movie star sister's. Instead of the big screen, Junior chose to become a stage actor, and his resume includes several Shakespeare plays as well as A Raisin in the Sun. He's also a musician and DJ!

Cameron Diaz and Chimene Diaz

Chimene Diaz and Cameron Diaz

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cameron Diaz and her sister Chimene Diaz share a pair of piercing light blue eyes and a megawatt smile, but their careers could not be more different. The Hollywood star's sister works as a realtor in Southern California, and is also a certified fitness instructor.

Emma Watson and Alex Watson

Actress Emma Watson and her brother Alex arrive at the National Movie Awards at the Royal Festival Hall on September 28, 2007 in London, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Emma Watson and her brother Alex Watson share similarities beyond their obvious family resemblance. Alex has worked as a model and as an actor in his day, even nabbing a tiny extra role in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix. He went on to co-found a company with Emma, so you know he's got that entrepreneurial spirit, too!

Ryan Gosling and Mandi Gosling

Ryan Gosling and Mandi Gosling attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ryan Gosling and his sister Mandi Gosling clearly have a lovely relationship, since the Barbie star has been known to bring Mandi along to industry events throughout his career. But Mandi isn't a stranger to the world of entertainment herself, since she actually works as a producer and casting director.

Cara Delevingne and Poppy Delevingne

Poppy Delevingne (L) and Cara Delevingne attend the LOVE Christmas party at George on December 18, 2015 in London, England.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Just like her sister Cara Delevingne, Poppy Delevingne is an actress and model. Her most notable roles have been in Kingsman: The Golden Circle and The Boat That Rocked, and she has worked with the likes of Veronica Beard and Jo Malone. Plus, Cara, Poppy, and their other sister Chloe Delevingne have co-founded a beverage brand.

Cardi B and Hennessy Carolina

Cardi B and Hennessy Carolina attend the 5th Annual Diamond Ball benefiting the Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street on September 12, 2019 in New York City.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Just like her big sister Cardi B, Hennessy Carolina loves creating fun, colorful and daring outfits. Unlike Cardi, Hennessy isn't a performer, but followed her love for clothes instead: She studied fashion design, and has collaborated with brands like Boohoo and Shein.

Harry Styles and Gemma Styles

Harry Styles (L) and sister Gemma Styles attend the Another Man A/W launch event hosted by Harry Styles, Alister Mackie and Kris Van Assche at Albert's Club on October 6, 2016 in London, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Harry Styles' sister Gemma Styles is almost as beloved by her fans as the popstar, albeit in a different way. Gemma is a social media influencer as well as an author, and is a dedicated activist who fights for the causes she cares most about, such as protecting the environment and destigmatizing mental health conversations.

Madonna and Christopher Ciccone

Madonna & her brother Christopher Ciccone

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When Madonna sadly lost her brother Christopher Ciccone in 2024, she opened up about their rocky relationship throughout the years. Towards the beginning of Madonna's career, Ciccone had worked as her choreographer, eventually becoming her creative director.

Emma Stone and Spencer Stone

Actress Emma Stone (R) and brother Spencer Stone arrive at The 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 11, 2016 in Santa Monica, California

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Emma Stone's brother Spencer Stone, who has often served as her red-carpet date, actually also works in the film industry, but in a pretty surprising capacity. Spencer has worked several times as a stunt double, with impressive credits including Logan, Passengers, Divergent, and True Blood. Pretty cool.

Lana Del Rey and Caroline Grant

Singer Borns, photographer Caroline Grant and singer Lana Del Rey attend BORNS Single Release Event at Highland Park Bowl on July 27, 2017 in Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You may know that singer Lana Del Rey's real name, and the one she started her career under, is Lizzy Grant. Meanwhile, her sister Caroline Grant has an equally artistic career: She's a professional photographer, and Vogue Australia once called her "one to watch."

Dua Lipa and Rina Lipa

Dua Lipa and Rina Lipa attend the Gucci Cruise 2025 Fashion Show at Tate Modern on May 13, 2024 in London, England.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rina Lipa, another celebrity sibling who looks eerily like her famous relative, is just as talented as superstar Dua Lipa. Rina has amassed a large social media following, and has worked as a dancer, a model, and an actress. Talk about multi-talented!

Jennifer Lopez and Lynda Lopez

Jennifer Lopez and Lynda Lopez attend the 2015 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 7, 2015 in New York City.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

International megastar Jennifer Lopez has two sisters: Leslie Lopez, and Lynda Lopez. While Leslie is a singer just like J.Lo, Lynda has a pretty different career: She has found a ton of success as a radio and television journalist, and has even interviewed Jennifer as part of her job.

Blake Lively and Robyn Lively

Robyn Lively and Blake Lively attend the Michael Kors A/W 2024 fashion show during New York Fashion Week in Chelsea on February 13, 2024 in New York City

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Blake Lively and Robyn Lively are fast friends despite their 15-year age difference. Just like Blake, Robyn is an actress by trade, so she can give her baby sis her best tips: She is best known for her roles in Teen Witch and The Karate Kid Part III.

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Pippa Middleton

Pippa Middleton (L) and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge sit in the Royal Box during the Gentlemen's Singles final match between Roger Federer of Switzerland and Andy Murray

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The world first became aware of Pippa Middleton as she gracefully held the train on her sister's Kate's wedding dress, but Pippa's talents extend far beyond her bridesmaid duties. The royal-by-proxy has previously worked as a columnist, and has even penned a book about hosting the perfect celebration.

Taylor Swift and Austin Swift

Singer Taylor Swift (L) and her brother Austin attends the 2009 CMT Music Awards at the Sommet Center on June 16, 2009 in Nashville, Tennessee

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Austin Swift is one of sister Taylor Swift's best friends, but he's not just the brother of one of the world's biggest popstars. Austin has worked as an actor and/or producer on several projects, including some of Taylor's music videos, such as for "I Bet You Think About Me."

Lady Gaga and Natali Germanotta

Lady Gaga and Natali Germanotta speak to customers who made a lovebravery qualifying purchase at the launch of "Bravery" by Lady Gaga and Elton John at Macy's Herald Square on May 4, 2016 in New York City

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lady Gaga—Stefani Germanotta to her nearest and dearest—has a sister named Natali Germanotta, who is six years younger. Natali is the fashion designer behind Topo Studio, which started in 2021, and regularly dresses her super-famous sister—who does everything she can to support Natali's work.

Beyoncé and Solange Knowles

Singers Solange Knowles and Beyonce attend the Balmain and Olivier Rousteing after the Met Gala Celebration on May 02, 2016 in New York, New York

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Of course, you already know Beyoncé's sister Solange Knowles: The two women are super close, and have been for as long as we can remember. Therefore, you probably also know that Solange is one talented person, who is a singer-songwriter in her own right, and has also starred in some of Bey's music videos.

Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn
Morning Editor

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸