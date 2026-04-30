I didn't have to wait until the Met Gala or even next year's Grammys for all my favorite pop stars to gather in one room. The 2026 Billboard Women in Music Awards brought my "Liked Songs" playlist to life on April 29, with the best red carpet looks from Zara Larsson, Victoria Monét and Teyana Taylor.

Inside the Hollywood Palladium, Taylor was honored with the Visionary Award, Larsson received the Breakthrough Award, and the stars of KPop Demon Hunters’ HUNTR/X became Women of the Year. But everyone deserved honorary trophies for turning the red carpet circuit into the mini Grammys. Taylor was one of the first to arrive, trading her Golden Globe-winning, actor shoes for lace-up boots beneath an Ashi Studio gown. Then, Larsson looked like a ball of "Midnight Sun" in a vintage, circa-2006 Versace pull. Meanwhile, Keke Palmer declared herself the hostess with the mostest in a nearly-naked dress from Monse. Little did I know, she had two mid-award show outfit changes up her sleeve.

But wait—that's not all. Tyla RSVP'd "yes," too, and her barely-there feather dress was a feast for the eyes. Keep scrolling for the best red carpet looks at the 2026 Billboard Women in Music Awards. They're keeping me fed while I await the 2026 Met Gala next week—and a possible reunion from last night's stars.

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Teyana Taylor wearing Ashi Studio

Teyana Taylor sourced one of her favorite designers for a corset dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

PSA: Taylor's music is just as stellar as her One Battle After Another performance. Ashi Studio's Spring 2026 Couture dress proved her singer side still has an affinity for statement corsets—this under-bust bustier is fit for center stage. Then, she let loose (like any pop star would) with a high-low tulle skirt and ballerina-worthy satin boots.

Zara Larsson wearing vintage Versace

Zara Larsson was the epitome of summer styling in vintage Versace. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Larsson is fresh off her Midnight Sun tour, where she set a high bar for future on-stage outfits. Last night, she followed her costume rack's nostalgic, multi-color lead with a vintage Versace Spring 2006 slip dress. Some of her signature shades—bright yellow, pastel purple, and neon green—decorated the corseted maxi, which looked like it was custom-made for Larsson. Turns out, her stylist, Caterina Ospina, sourced secondhand boutique Opulent Addict—Hailey Bieber's hotspot for one-of-a-kind vintage.

Keke Palmer wearing Monse

Keke Palmer walked the red carpet before her hosting gig. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Of course someone had to embrace naked dressing on the red carpet. It's one of music's biggest nights, after all. Palmer got the ball rolling in a Monse Spring 2026 mini dress, featuring visible corset boning, and delicately-draped rhinestones in lieu of full-coverage fabric.

Later, the host played double-duty: She belted her heart out in a cut-out bralette and high-rise leather trousers. Stylist Molly Dickson sent Palmer out on an early-aughts note with a skintight, metallic-silver two-piece. Extra points for its matching capri pants.

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Tyla wearing Javier Collazo

Tyla wore more feathers than fabric on the red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Always on board for a naked-adjacent number, Tyla's Javier Collazo creation was more feathers than actual fabric. Multicolor plumes covered only what was necessary, leaving her entire back, leg, and hips out in the open. Stylist Ron Hartleben let the dress do all the talking by accessorizing with just naked pumps and the anklet trend.

'KPop Demon Hunters' HUNTR/X

HUNTR/X returned to the red carpet, ready to rock. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Look KPop Demon Hunters fans: HUNTR/X walked their first red carpet together since the 2026 Grammys. Rei Ami led the way in an indigo, optical-illusion dress from Iris Van Herpen Spring 2019 Couture. Then, EJAE kept the sculptural theme going in a fur shawl-turned-top and a drop-waist satin skirt, both from Markgong Fall 2026. Audrey Nuna channeled her co-star's pastel color palette in an oversize, baby pink sweater and a matching tutu-tulle skirt.

Tate McRae wearing Elie Saab

Tate McRae looked so sleek in Elie Saab. (Image credit: Getty Images)

At first, the patent leather sheen on Tate McRae's Elie Saab Fall 2026 dress almost looked black. Zoom in, and you'll see its floral appliqué and pencil-like skirt were a rich shade of plum.

Kali Uchis

Kali Uchis was beaming on the red carpet in a naked dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ruffles had a moment last night, thanks to looks like Kali Uchis's. She chose a nearly-naked corset dress, complete with visible boning, a balconette bust, and mermaid-esque lace. A baby pink take on the rosette trend tied every element together in a romantic, yet risqué bow.

Victoria Monét

Victoria Monét looked luxe in black and white for Billboard. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The black-and-white red carpet trend won't disappear with Zendaya's The Drama press tour. Victoria Monét borught it back to life in a black bandeau bodice, plus an asymmetrical, stark-white skirt. Silver bangles and itty-bitty hoop earrings were her only extras, because with a dress this sleek, she didn't need them.

Laufey wearing Chloé

Laufey looked every bit a Chloé girl in a sheer slip dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chloé is a pop-star favorite this season. First, Olivia Rodrigo wore one of Chemena Kamali's boho-chic slips in her "Drop Dead" music video. Then, Laufey held down the Chloé-clad fort in a transparent Fall 2026 gown. Matching underwear emerged from beneath the slip's ruffled tiers, while the lace-trimmed, bow-tied bodice was slightly more opaque.

Cara Delevingne wearing Saint Laurent

Cara Delevingne looked so sharp on the Billboard carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cara Delevingne brought menswear to the Billboard Women in Music Awards in a shoulder-padded, three-piece suit by Saint Laurent. Instead of traditional trousers, however, she tapped into the Bermuda shorts trend with a knee-grazing silhouette almost identical to Zendaya's.

Kehlani

Kehlani closed the carpet in a part-masculine, part-feminine 'fit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The corset series continued once Kehlani posed for photographers. Hers was black against slightly-oversize, ivory sleeves. Then, she tucked the top into matching pinstripe trousers, which juxtaposed the femininity of her bustier.

TOPICS Tyla