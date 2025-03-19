32 Celebrity Couples Who Coordinated Their Red Carpet Looks

Since the Golden Age of Hollywood, celebrity couples have dressed for the red carpet as a unit. Whether that means perfectly matching their outfits or melding two different styles, the result is always sartorially interesting—think David and Victoria Beckham in their '90s leathers, or Sonny and Cher in head-to-toe sparkles. Ahead, famous couples who shone in coordinating outfits on the red carpet.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky both love style. Their aesthetics are quite different, but their red carpet appearances emphasized that while also making them look complementary. Like this, at the Met Gala: Rihanna as an enormous flower and A$AP Rocky in a red kilt.

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There have been many jokes about how Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's red carpet appearances only emphasized how different their styles are. And while that's certainly true, this image is a sweet example of their different aesthetics merging in a harmonizing way.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ryan Reynolds has a pretty classic style; Blake Lively's is bold, fun, bright, and showy. This red carpet appearance at the Met Gala is a good example of Reynolds' choice to go with something classic and upscale to complement his wife's capital-g Gown.

Mike and Zara Tindall

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This is not, technically, a red carpet, but I still had to show this to you. Mike and Zara Tindall, looking delighted in each other's presence, with matching berry-colored accessories. His tie, her hat and turtleneck: it's couple matching at its finest.

Mahershala Ali and Amatus Sami-Karim

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mahershala Ali looks extremely dapper here. But the star is Amatus Sami-Karim, who has a chic, graphic, architectural style. She deserves all the credit for making bold red carpet choices, especially when she encouraged Ali to do the same with his look.

Julia Roberts and Benjamin Bratt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Julia Roberts and Benjamin Bratt made for an extremely photogenic couple. His style was refined and classic, and hers was high-end and elegant. Together, it made for one heck of an Oscars appearance in 2001—with the gold statuette being the best accessory.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the most iconic couples of the Hollywood Golden Age, Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall both had classic style. When he wasn't wearing a trench, Bogart was usually in a full suit (or, if casual, a button-down open at the top). And Bacall wore the heck out of '50s dresses and pants.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Like many others on this list, Matthew Broderick's style isn't iconoclastic, per se. Sarah Jessica Parker, on the hand, didn't play style icon Carrie Bradshaw for nothing. Her fashion choices can range from glamorous to button-pushing, and Broderick's classic suit here is a nice balance to her yellow sparkles.

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lisa Bonet has always had exceptional style, and it often skews bohemian and chic. Jason Momoa has style that's as big as his personality. In this photo, those two aesthetics come together beautifully. Bless any man who dares to wear a purple suit.

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Even when he's wearing a suit, Kurt Russell's natural ruggedness always peeks through. Goldie Hawn has a fun and glamorous natural style. This appearance at the 1997 Oscars brings together those two aesthetics in an unexpectedly charming way. Kurt Russell in aviators on the red carpet: a delight.

Ryan Michelle Bathe and Sterling K. Brown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

My brain cannot fathom the style contained in this photo! The red carpet appearances of Ryan Michelle Bathe and Sterling K. Brown were often matchy-matchy—requiring an impressive level of coordination. Brown's white jacket is perfect, but the standout is obviously Bathe's dress.

Annette Bening and Warren Beatty

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Annette Bening and Warren Beatty don't necessarily have avant-garde styles on their own. But there's something very reassuring about two people with classic taste appearing on the red carpet together, like this appearance at the 2017 Oscars. It feels very Old Hollywood!

Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux made a very dapper couple. Often, they were matching in all-black, with Aniston occasionally wearing a muted color. This gorgeous red gown (at the 2013 Oscars) is a particular standout, though, and it's making quite a statement.

Colman and Raúl Domingo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Both Colman and Raúl Domingo can wear the heck out of a suit. Raul often opts for simple, tailored black clothes on the red carpet. Colman, on the other hand, experiments with color, texture, and shape—sometimes in the same outfit. Now this is some stylistic synergy.

Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Both Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford are private people. But their red carpet appearances showed off some extremely coordinated style. I've always been impressed with Mumford going bold, including these cool yellow sunnies and all-black suit to match his wife's dress.

Julius Tennon and Viola Davis

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How could I not include this photo?? Julius Tennon looks so pleased and delighted to be in the presence of Viola Davis, who's very busy flinging back her furred cape. "Can you believe it?" he's saying. "Yes, it's true—I am that chic," she's responding. Now that's a supportive style partner.

Jack Nicholson and Anjelica Huston

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jack Nicholson and Anjelica Huston made for a stylish couple—and the paparazzi loved snapping photos of them as a result. Huston had an impeccably chic '70s aesthetic. Nicholson could wear the heck out of a blazer and button-down. Together, they were (slightly mismatched) perfection.

Queen Latifah and Eboni Nichols

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The queens of the 2024 Met Gala! Seriously, though, Queen Latifah and Eboni Nichols look amazing here. Like other red carpet appearances, they match in terms of intensity and shape but are still channeling their own individual aesthetics. In terms of color, they're almost mirror images of each other.

Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The most talked-about Hollywood couple was also often the most chic. Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton had ostentatious style (including some incredibly expensive jewelry). But their red carpet appearances were yin-and-yang perfection, with him dapper and her sparkling.

Cindy Crawford and Richard Gere

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We didn't get a ton of red carpet photos of Cindy Crawford and Richard Gere together. But when we did, it was glorious. Crawford's white Hervé Leger, which she wore as Gere's plus-one at the 1993 Oscars, is one of the top red carpet gowns of all time.

Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson have good stylistic impulses on their own. Thus, when combined like this, it's a feast for the eyes. Odom Jr. is a dapper man who loves a colorful suit from time to time; the white and black complements the champagne pink dress beautifully.

Frank Sinatra and Ava Gardner

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Frank Sinatra and Ava Gardner basically epitomized Old Hollywood glamour. Gardner embodied an edgy (for its time) '50s style. She popularized the bikini as an everyday piece of swimwear, and she even wore a gray and pink wedding dress! Sinatra was classic in a suit basically 100 percent of the time.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bold and often coordinated, Jay-Z and Beyoncé evolved impressively from their origins. This early photo of them from the 2005 Oscars shows off those early synergistic impulses. They're matching in black, and the pin at his lapel is the same silver color as her jewels.

Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Though private about their private lives, Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz graced us with several stylish red carpet appearances. They both have classic style, generally; when combined, like this, it gives an extremely elevated look. If you look closely, his blazer has a similar floral pattern!

Joshua Jackson and Diane Kruger

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Joshua Jackson and Diane Kruger made for a very stylish couple on the red carpet. For example! Kruger wore the most standout marigold dress to the 2010 Screen Actors Guild Awards; Jackson, in a sharp suit, looks pleased to be her handsome accessory.

Hugh Grant and Elizabeth Hurley

(Image credit: Getty Images)

From a sartorial perspective, Hugh Grant and Elizabeth Hurley were the '90s couple. Aside from her infamous Versace pin dress, Hurley regularly debuted gorgeous and colorful ball gowns. Grant was, predictably and reliably, great-looking in a suit. Iconic.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nicole Kidman almost always looks amazing on the red carpet. Keith Urban here understands the assignment: his white shirt matches her white dress and gloves, and his suit matches the furry skirt of her dress. I really love the black rose at his lapel.

Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Helen Lasichanh has extraordinary style. She's never scared to wear the boldest, most eye-catching look on the red carpet. Pharrell Williams is much more casual, but—as evidenced by this photo of them at the 2014 Oscars—doesn't mind being a matching plus one.

Sonny and Cher

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Has there ever been a more noteworthy matching couple? Perhaps it was the fact that they appeared so often on our TV screens, with Cher looking glam and Sonny dressed to match. But they certainly made for '70s couple goals—and likely inspired other couples to dress the same, too.

David and Victoria Beckham

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Obviously, Victoria and David Beckham have evolved their stylistic choices since this 1999 photo. Both of them are fashion forces in their own right! But I share this one because, even in the earliest iterations of their relationship, they were full committed to a look.

Marilyn Monroe and Arthur Miller

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Considered an "odd couple" for their contrasting professions and personalities, Arthur Miller and Marilyn Monroe nevertheless made a chic pair. Miller had a more buttoned-up intellectual style, and Monroe was always her glamorous self. It was a good combination.

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Feast your eyes on Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union here. Union has been stylish for decades at this point, and they're complementing each other perfectly here. Her in red, him in black. Her with gold jewelry, him with silver. Dramatic poses. Perfection!