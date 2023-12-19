Celine Dion No Longer Has "Control Over Her Muscles," Her Sister Reveals Amid Stiff-Person Syndrome Diagnosis

Celine Dion, 55, shared her stiff-person syndrome (SPS) diagnosis with the world last December, and her condition has sadly progressed since then, her sister Claudette Dion, 75, has revealed.

"She doesn't have control over her muscles," Claudette told Canadian publication 7 Jours in French, as translated by E! News. "What breaks my heart is that she's always been disciplined. She's always worked hard. Our mother always told her, 'You're going to do it well, you're going to do it properly.'"

Claudette added, "It's true that in both our dreams and hers, the goal is to return to the stage. In what capacity? I don't know."

These comments from Celine's older sister come after the global superstar announced she was officially canceling her latest concert tour due to her illness.

"I’m so sorry to disappoint all of you once again," she wrote in May.

"I’m working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you’re 100%.

"It’s not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything now until I’m really ready to be back on stage again. I want you all to know, I’m not giving up… and I can’t wait to see you again!"

In December of last year, Celine revealed that she was sadly suffering from SPS, a rare neurological disorder which causes muscle stiffness and spasms.

"Unfortunately, the spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I'm used to," she shared on Instagram in 2022.

"I have a great team of doctors working alongside me to help me get better," she continued. "I'm working hard with my sports medicine therapist every day to build back my strength and my ability to perform again. But I have to admit, it's been a struggle."

A source told People around the time of Celine's announcement, "Celine is overwhelmed and moved by the outpouring of love and support from her fans. It’s been a very difficult time and she has a hard road ahead of her, but she is doing everything she can to get back on stage and see her fans."