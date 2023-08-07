Channing Tatum Wore an "Anti-Hero" Dad Shirt to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Los Angeles

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Channing Tatum is a massive Swiftie. (Or at the very least, his daughter Everly has made sure he knows what's what when it comes to her music.)
Tatum was spotted by fans at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Los Angeles over the weekend, wearing a t-shirt that read, "It's me, hi, I'm the dad, it's me"—a riff on the lyrics to Swift's hit "Anti-Hero," from Midnights.
Presumably, the She's The Man actor's choice of apparel indicated that he was accompanying Everly, 10, to the concert. His t-shirt also looked very DIY, which may mean Everly herself customized it for her dad.
While this is bad news for those of you who wanted an exact replica of Tatum's shirt for your dad or partner, you can still get a t-shirt with the same message from Amazon (obviously).
Tatum isn't the only doting celebrity parent who was spotted chaperoning their kids to the Eras Tour.
Vanessa Bryant took her daughters Natalia, 20, and Bianka, 6, to another Los Angeles tour date last week. In an adorable move, Swift ended up gifting little Bianka the bowler hat she was wearing for her performance of "22," before giving her a big hug.
Meanwhile, Jennifer Garner attended the tour in Kansas City in July with her daughter Violet Affleck, 17. On that occasion, Garner was absolutely drowning in Taylor Swift-themed friendship bracelets that fans gave her.
Other stars who have attended the Eras Tour (and partaken in the friendship bracelet trend!) include Lupita Nyong'o, Emma Stone, Emma Watson, Emma Roberts, and also other people not named Emma (as reported by Billboard).
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
