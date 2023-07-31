One Well-Timed Wink at Her Eras Tour Show Over the Weekend Sends Taylor Swift Fans into a Frenzy

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

All it took was one well-timed wink from Taylor Swift to tell her fans she’s doing just fine, thank you very much: As the U.S. leg of the Eras tour prepares to draw to a close (say it isn’t so!), Swift hinted she’s moved on from her past relationships with a wink, Us Weekly reports.

While onstage on July 29 in Santa Clara, California, she “subtly revealed how she was feeling about her past relationships and breakups,” the outlet reports. While performing the song “All of the Girls You Loved Before,” Swift sang the lyrics “Fake love out on the town / Cryin’ in the bathroom for some dude / Whose name I cannot remember now.”

“As she crooned the ‘name I cannot remember’ lyrics, Swift shook her head and gave a brief wink,” Us Weekly writes. Although Swift “did not further reveal what the wink or the lyric represented,” social media went wild, the outlet reports.

At every concert on the Eras tour, Swift brings out surprise songs, and “All of the Girls You Loved Before” was on deck for Saturday. Its lyrics led many fans to speculate it was dedicated to Swift’s most recent long-term boyfriend, actor Joe Alwyn, whose relationship with Swift ended in April after six years together. “After noticing Swift’s wink on Saturday, fans thought she was hinting that she has completely moved on” from Alwyn, Us Weekly writes.

“Damn it’s over [for real],” a fan tweeted Saturday. Another fan added “ITS JOEVER.”

But other astute Swifties pointed out that the lyric in question was probably not about Alwyn, as the track was originally laid down in 2019—long before there were any noticeable issues with Alwyn. Instead, fans speculated that it was, in fact, ex Jake Gyllenhaal that was the more likely subject.

Swift performed two shows in Santa Clara over the weekend, and a fireworks display erupted in the middle of her “Enchanted” performance. “You know why I did that?” Swift asked the crowd. “Because I’m mayor.” (Swift was given the honorary title of mayor of Santa Clara while her Eras tour was in town.) A wink and fireworks? Santa Clara surely got a show.