Taylor Swift Gave Kobe Bryant's Daughter Bianka Her "22" Hat During Eras Tour Stop in Los Angeles

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour has brought delight after delight so far—even for those of us who have yet to attend the already legendary show.
In the latest lovely news, Swift melted hearts everywhere with her sweet interaction with the late Kobe Bryant's daughter Bianka, 6, during her Eras Tour stop in Los Angeles on Aug. 3.
In a video shared by Pop Crave on Twitter, Swift can be seen giving Bianka—dressed in a lavender sequined jacket and tulle skirt—a warm hug, but not before she had placed her "22" bowler hat on the little girl's head as an incredible memento.
Taylor Swift shares special moment with Kobe Bryant’s daughter Bianka, giving her the “22” hat at the Eras Tour in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/XpmDa41XC8August 4, 2023
Sharing a photo of their hug on Instagram, Bianka's mom Vanessa Bryant wrote, "We love you @taylorswift" with a red heart emoji.
Jeweler Jennifer Meyer commented, "I loved this so much," while Kathy Hilton contributed a series of red heart emojis of her own.
Taking to Instagram Stories, Vanessa also shared the incredible customized denim jacket she wore to the show, which featured the word "Swiftie" in the back, over a photo of Kobe on stage with Swift several years ago, surrounded by multicolored gems.
In the front, the jacket featured a heart with the words "say you'll remember me" written in it. These are both Taylor Swift lyrics as well as a clear tribute to Kobe, who tragically died with their daughter Gigi in 2020.
The mom of four also shared sweet selfies with her girls Natalia, 20, and Bianka, as well as the friendship bracelets Natalia had made her for the occasion, which read, "Kobe," "Gigi," "Mommy," and "made me do."
