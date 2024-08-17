Channing Tatum Says Friend Taylor Swift Can Cook Like a 3-Star Michelin Chef

Turns out, Taylor Swift is a woman of many talents...just ask actor Channing Tatum.

In a recent interview on SiriusXM, later posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Magic Mike star praised Swift for her ability to whip up a meal that could rival that of a Michelin star chef.

While praising the mega pop star for her ability to "just turn around and give you an anthem," noting that Swift products hit after hit "in her sleep," Tatum said what's equally impressive is her skills in the kitchen.

"What's beautiful, and also frustrating, is that she can also just cook like a random, 3-star Michelin, Italian meal," the actor said at the time. “She’ll be like, “What do we want to eat tonight? Give me a genre.’ And then all of a sudden we’ll be like, “Italian.” And then she’ll just whip out a risotto.”

"Not fair," the SiriusXM co-host said. I mean, spot the lie.

To make things even more impressive, Tatum said that Swift can create delicious meals while playing doting hostess.

Share your â€œfortnightâ€ recap with #ForAFortnightChallenge ðŸ¤ brought to you by YouTube Shorts - YouTube Watch On

“And she’s talking to you while she’s doing it,” Tatum explained, before revealing one of Swift's favorite homemade desserts.

“And then warm Pop-Tarts at the end of the night," he continued. "Homemade.”

That Swift is an accomplished amateur chef is not entirely new information—in a video posted to promote her new The Tortured Poets Department album and the hit single "Fortnight," Swift and boyfriend Travis Kelce could be seen cooking together, prompting the Kansas City Chiefs tight end to touch on his girlfriend's cooking prowess.

"I thoroughly enjoy cooking with her, so it’s something I would rather just keep personal," the NFL star said at a previous press conference. “Taylor makes a great pop tart and cinnamon roll."

Swift also famously appeared on her BFF's Selena Gomez's cooking show, Selena + Chef, praising her bestie for catching the cooking bug.

Taylor Swift on Selena + Chef | Selena + Chef | Max - YouTube Watch On

After calling in on an episode in which Gomez cooks with famous chef Roy Choy, Swift demands she is sent the recipe for Korean BBQ Texas Breakfast Taco.

"If you don't send me the recipe, we're going to have words," Swift told Gomez. "I want to be served that."

Swift went on to say that she's "very jealous" of Gomez's set up.

"The fact that you guys are cooking together, it's pretty great," she continued. "I'm really envious."

"It's her love language," Gomez added, referring to Swift's love of cooking, going on to say that Swift is "her big cooking person."