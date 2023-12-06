Charles Melton Cries While Accepting An Award For His Star Turn In "May December"

Charles Melton is a name we keep hearing at the moment, and for good reason—the young actor is getting a lot of attention for his incredible performance in May December, which he stars in alongside veterans Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore.
Oscar buzz is building for Melton, and, in the meantime, Melton just won the award for "Breakthrough Performance" at the Critics Choice Celebration of Black, Latino, and AAPI Achievements.
At the event, Melton was dressed in a black and white outfit that blended modern and classic, with perhaps a sartorial nod to his Korean heritage with a take on a jeogori.
He was accompanied by his mother, as he has been all awards season, and he quickly mentioned her in his acceptance speech—awww!
It didn't take long for the tears to start—both on and offstage. Melton acknowledged his heritage and thanked numerous people, as well as the committee that selected him.
In May December, Melton plays Joe Yoo, the husband of Gracie Atheron-Yoo. The story is loosely based on the shocking true story of Mary Kay Letourneau. Many less established actors might find it daunting to star opposite cinema icons like Moore and Portman, but Melton holds his own in the film and delivers a thought-provoking performance.
All bets are on this decidedly not being the last we hear of Melton, both in this awards season and in films to come.
(WATCH) Charles Melton becomes emotional as he accepts the award for Breakthrough Performance for 'May December' #CriticsChoice pic.twitter.com/BpQSPZtWiHDecember 5, 2023
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Fleurine Tideman is a freelance writer who is always ready to discuss celebrities, entertainment, mental health, relationships and anything else her busy brain comes up with. She comes from the small, rainy land of the Netherlands, but she uses the flexibility of her work to travel around Europe and explore new places. She spent several years working in the travel industry, which taught her how to fit insane amounts in her hand luggage. She has a degree in Psychology and Anthropology, which she uses to psychoanalyse herself and others. She’s a regular contributor for Betches, and you can also find her work on Pop Sugar, Insider, Time Out or her own blog, Symptoms of Living. At Marie Claire, she’ll be covering celebrity news, usually written to the sounds of Taylor Swift.
-
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Dated for Months Before That First Chiefs Game—and Nobody Knew
In a new interview, she also drops a thinly veiled reference to her ex, Joe Alwyn.
By Fleurine Tideman
-
Guide to Masai Mara, Kenya
Thrilling adventures await on safari in Kenya’s Masai Mara National Reserve
By Michelle Stansbury
-
I'm a Fashion Editor—Here Are the 55 Best Gifts for Women, According to Me
See what made the cut.
By Kristen Nichols