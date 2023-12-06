Charles Melton Cries While Accepting An Award For His Star Turn In "May December"

Charles Melton is a name we keep hearing at the moment, and for good reason—the young actor is getting a lot of attention for his incredible performance in May December, which he stars in alongside veterans Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore.

Oscar buzz is building for Melton, and, in the meantime, Melton just won the award for "Breakthrough Performance" at the Critics Choice Celebration of Black, Latino, and AAPI Achievements.

At the event, Melton was dressed in a black and white outfit that blended modern and classic, with perhaps a sartorial nod to his Korean heritage with a take on a jeogori.

He was accompanied by his mother, as he has been all awards season, and he quickly mentioned her in his acceptance speech—awww!

It didn't take long for the tears to start—both on and offstage. Melton acknowledged his heritage and thanked numerous people, as well as the committee that selected him.

In May December, Melton plays Joe Yoo, the husband of Gracie Atheron-Yoo. The story is loosely based on the shocking true story of Mary Kay Letourneau. Many less established actors might find it daunting to star opposite cinema icons like Moore and Portman, but Melton holds his own in the film and delivers a thought-provoking performance.

All bets are on this decidedly not being the last we hear of Melton, both in this awards season and in films to come.

