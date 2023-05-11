Charlize Theron Said She'll "F*** Up" Anyone Who Messes With Drag Queens

Right now in the United States, drag queens' right to perform is being endangered by a slew of policies—policies which are part of a larger attack on the rights of the LGBTQIA+ community.

As such, the Drag Isn't Dangerous campaign held a telethon this past Sunday to help raise money to fight anti-LGBTQIA+ legislation around the U.S.

Charlize Theron was among the personalities to participate in the telethon, when she expressed exactly how she feels about anti-drag policies.

In a video shared by a fan account, Theron said, "We love you queens. We're in your corner and we've got you, and I will f*** anybody up who's trying to f*** with anything with you guys."

Theron went on to share an important message about why drag isn't dangerous, and why policies seeking to limit drag performances are misguided.

"In all seriousness, there are so many things that are hurting and, really, killing our kids, and we all know what I'm talking about right now and it ain't no drag queen—because if you've ever seen a drag queen lip-sync for her life, it only makes you happier, it only makes you love more, it makes you a better person," the Mad Max: Fury Road actress said.

"I want to ask everybody out there, please support all the great organizations that are out there helping all of this nonsense go away like it should. All of these incredibly stupid policies. Bye! No more room for hate, only love, and love equals drag queens!"

Another celebrity who recently made a very public statement in support of drag queens is Kelsea Ballerini, who performed at the CMT awards with four queens from RuPaul's Drag Race.

Speaking about her decision to include the queens on the stage, the country singer said, "I love performance, and I love self-expression, and I love inclusivity."