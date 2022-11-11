Chris Evans Is Reportedly Dating Actress Alba Baptista, As PDA Photos Emerge

Has Captain America found his Peggy Carter? (I just googled that—my Marvel Cinematic Universe knowledge is spotty at best.)
Rumor has it, Chris Evans has been dating Portuguese actress Alba Baptista for, like, a while without it coming out, and it's apparently going really well.
A source told People that they've been going out "for over a year and it's serious." They added, "They are in love and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her." Aww!!
This comes as Page Six published photos of the alleged lovebirds holding hands while out on a walk in NYC's Central Park.
Baptista has starred in a number of TV shows and movies in Portugal, and is best known for her role in this year's Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris.
With hindsight, we probably should have figured out that there was someone special in Evans' life over the past few months.
It all started in July when the actor admitted he was "laser-focused on finding a partner, you know, someone that you want to live with."
He added, speaking to Shondaland, "I mean, look—I love what I do. It’s great; I pour all of myself into it.
"But in terms of—even this industry is full of pockets of doubt, hesitation, and recalibration in terms of really trying to find someone that you really can pour all of yourself into.
"Maybe it’s about trying to find someone that you’re looking to spend your life with. Yes, so maybe it’s that."
Then, when he accepted his Sexiest Man Alive accolade earlier this week, Evans said he "absolutely" wanted a "wife, kids, building a family."
He went on to admit, "I think declarations of love are great. love love. I'm a bit of a sap like that. I like being sentimental, I cry pretty easily. At a good song, nice sunset, yeah, my emotions are bubbling."
Looking back on it, it makes sense that he was actually thinking about a real-life person when he said those things.
Although there was a time when Lizzo would have been devastated that Evans is reportedly loved up (she has been very vocal about her crush on him), the star is thankfully loved up herself, with boyfriend Myke Wright. Happy endings all around!!!!!
