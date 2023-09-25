Miley Cyrus on Deciding to Divorce Liam Hemsworth: "It Was No Longer Going to Work in My Life"

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Miley Cyrus has been incredibly vulnerable about her life over the years in a TikTok series celebrating the release of her single "Used to Be Young."
In one video in particular, Cyrus addressed one of the most difficult experiences of her life so far: the moment she decided that she and Liam Hemsworth needed to divorce after just eight months of marriage, and 10 years of on and off relationship.
"I have to slow down, because this is actually serious," the star said in one TikTok.
"So, Glastonbury was in June, which was when the decision had been made that me and Liam's commitment to being married just—really came of course from a place of love first, because we'd been together for 10 years, but also from a place of trauma and just trying to rebuild as quickly as we could.
"The day of the show was the day that I had decided that it was no longer going to work in my life to be in that relationship. So that was another moment where the work, the performance, the character came first, and I guess that's why it's now so important to me for that to not be the case, that the human comes first."
For context, Cyrus performed at Glastonbury in England in the summer of 2019, and she and Hemsworth tied the knot in December 2018.
In another video from the series, the singer had addressed how her relationship with Hemsworth first began on the set of The Last Song.
"I think one of the elements that made that movie feel so special was, it was watching two very young people fall in love with each other, which was happening in real time and in real life, so the chemistry was undeniable," she said in that video. "And that was the beginning of a long, 10-year relationship."
