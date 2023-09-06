Miley Cyrus Says She and Liam Hemsworth "Fell in Love in Real Time" While Filming 'The Last Song'

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
As well as blessing us with brand new
single banger "Used to Be Young," Miley Cyrus is also revealing a ton of secrets about her childhood as well as her years in the spotlight in a "used to be young" video series on TikTok.
In the 36-part series (so far!), Cyrus looks back at photos and videos from her past, such as cheer competitions from when she was a little kid, excerpts from some of the movies and shows she has starred in, and songs she's performed. For each, she offers up a few seconds of commentary, delivered with her signature wry humor.
In part 20 of the series, Cyrus recalled how her longtime ex Liam Hemsworth came to star in 2010's The Last Song alongside her, and what she had to say will pull at your heartstrings a little bit.
"In 2008, I needed to do another feature film for Disney, and I didn’t want it to be a part of Hannah Montana," she explained.
"Once we had written the screenplay, it was time to audition all the guys who would play Will, my boyfriend in the movie. We had gotten it down from thousands to the final three, and Liam was a part of that final three."
She continued, "I think one of the elements that made that movie feel so special was, it was watching two very young people fall in love with each other, which was happening in real time and in real life, so the chemistry was undeniable. And that was the beginning of a long, 10-year relationship."
Just to cut through the serious tone at the end of the video, Cyrus took another glance at the movie still on the tablet she was holding, which shows her and Hemsworth embracing in the movie.
She quipped, "I'm just your average teen, with 250 individual hair extensions!"
It's giving Cher Horowitz' idea of what "a way normal life for a teenage girl" looks like.
@mileycyrus
Used To Be Young (Series) - PART 20♬ Used To Be Young - Miley Cyrus
Cyrus and Hemsworth had a complicated on-off relationship for a decade, culminating in their 2018 wedding and 2019 divorce. The "Flowers" singer has been candid about their relationship both in interviews and through her songwriting over the years.
