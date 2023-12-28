Will Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Be Adding Another Child to Their Bunch?

This was the first time Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were celebrating Christmas as parents of four. Teigen gave birth to their second baby girl, Esti, in January, and the couple welcomed Wren in June via surrogate. Along with their two children, Luna and Miles, this meant that they had a very full house.
But is it full enough?
Teigen shared photos and videos of the couple's Christmas on Instagram. It included a "pants-free" dinner, playing in the park, and even a Knicks Game.
Just yesterday, Teigen and Legend stepped out with their oldest daughter, Luna, to visit 30 Rockefeller Plaza to see the iconic Christmas tree. The couple color-coordinated (as always) and looked good enough to steal attention from the tree.
Teigen wore a brown trench coat with floral accents and matching brown earmuffs. Her hair was slicked back into an elegant bun and she wore rosy makeup. Legend was perfectly dressed for the holidays in a brown suede coat over a grey knitted sweater.
As for little Luna, she wore a black duffel coat with a black sweater, complete with a white reindeer and big fluffy nose — a style icon just like her mom!
So, did this cozy Christmas in New York convince Legend and Teigen to have a fifth child?
Quite the opposite!
Teigen teased on her Instagram story that it was quite hectic, she wrote, "Christmas is so beautiful with my 4 babies but please screenshot this and send to me if I ever say I want a 5th," and added, "Chrissy you cannot have a 5th."
Let's hope Legend took a screenshot to remind his wife!
This matches what the pair has said previously, as a source close to them told Us Weekly in June that Legend and Teigen felt "Four is enough. They love having a very full house, but anything more seems a bit overwhelming to them.”
The couple has also struggled with fertility. Teigen's third pregnancy in 2020 suffered complications, which led to the loss of their son Jack at 20 weeks. The pair were open about their grief and decided to try and conceive through IVF again.
In 2022, Teigen announced she was expecting a rainbow baby. They also arranged for a surrogate to carry another child, as they hoped for four children.
But perhaps the addition of Esti and Wren will convince them to add another little one to the bunch through surrogacy again.
Personally, I think a fifth child could provide Legend with the perfect number for his own family band.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Fleurine Tideman is a freelance writer who is always ready to discuss celebrities, entertainment, mental health, relationships and anything else her busy brain comes up with. She comes from the small, rainy land of the Netherlands, but she uses the flexibility of her work to travel around Europe and explore new places. She spent several years working in the travel industry, which taught her how to fit insane amounts in her hand luggage. She has a degree in Psychology and Anthropology, which she uses to psychoanalyse herself and others. She’s a regular contributor for Betches, and you can also find her work on Pop Sugar, Insider, Time Out or her own blog, Symptoms of Living. At Marie Claire, she’ll be covering celebrity news, usually written to the sounds of Taylor Swift.
-
Hailey and Justin Bieber Have a Cozy Date Night At The Toronto Maple Leafs Game
Just the two of them. Plus thousands of screaming hockey (and Bieber) fans.
By Jamie Feldman
-
Uh Oh, Is That a Hickey on Travis Kelce’s Neck...?
Let's get to the bottom of the latest Swiftie mystery.
By Fleurine Tideman
-
Mariah Carey's Curls Just Invited Us On a Walk Down Memory Lane
Throwback!
By Sophia Vilensky
-
John Legend Might Have Borrowed His Kids’ Christmas Gifts to Play in the Park
That's a sure way to get on the Naughty List next year!
By Fleurine Tideman
-
Chrissy Goes Casual For Her Date Night With John Legend
Pants that double for date night and pajamas!
By Fleurine Tideman
-
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Celebrate 10 Years of Marriage with ‘The Office’ and Italian Food, In Italy
The couple renewed their vows in Lake Como yesterday, where they got married a decade ago.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
John Legend Gave Daughter Esti the Sweetest Piggyback During First Vacation as a Family of 6
Aaaaaaawwww!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Here's John Legend (and Stevie Wonder!) Performing "Hey Ya" on 'Lip Sync Battle'
Shake it like a Polaroid picture.
By Chelsea Peng
-
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, and Baby Luna Make Christmas Come (Extra) Early in This Sweet Video
Too darn cute.
By Chelsea Peng