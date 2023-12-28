Will Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Be Adding Another Child to Their Bunch?

This was the first time Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were celebrating Christmas as parents of four. Teigen gave birth to their second baby girl, Esti, in January, and the couple welcomed Wren in June via surrogate. Along with their two children, Luna and Miles, this meant that they had a very full house.

But is it full enough?

Teigen shared photos and videos of the couple's Christmas on Instagram. It included a "pants-free" dinner, playing in the park, and even a Knicks Game.

Just yesterday, Teigen and Legend stepped out with their oldest daughter, Luna, to visit 30 Rockefeller Plaza to see the iconic Christmas tree. The couple color-coordinated (as always) and looked good enough to steal attention from the tree.

Teigen wore a brown trench coat with floral accents and matching brown earmuffs. Her hair was slicked back into an elegant bun and she wore rosy makeup. Legend was perfectly dressed for the holidays in a brown suede coat over a grey knitted sweater.

As for little Luna, she wore a black duffel coat with a black sweater, complete with a white reindeer and big fluffy nose — a style icon just like her mom!

So, did this cozy Christmas in New York convince Legend and Teigen to have a fifth child?

Quite the opposite!

Teigen teased on her Instagram story that it was quite hectic, she wrote, "Christmas is so beautiful with my 4 babies but please screenshot this and send to me if I ever say I want a 5th," and added, "Chrissy you cannot have a 5th."

Let's hope Legend took a screenshot to remind his wife!

This matches what the pair has said previously, as a source close to them told Us Weekly in June that Legend and Teigen felt "Four is enough. They love having a very full house, but anything more seems a bit overwhelming to them.”

The couple has also struggled with fertility. Teigen's third pregnancy in 2020 suffered complications, which led to the loss of their son Jack at 20 weeks. The pair were open about their grief and decided to try and conceive through IVF again.

In 2022, Teigen announced she was expecting a rainbow baby. They also arranged for a surrogate to carry another child, as they hoped for four children.

But perhaps the addition of Esti and Wren will convince them to add another little one to the bunch through surrogacy again.

Personally, I think a fifth child could provide Legend with the perfect number for his own family band.