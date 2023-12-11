Selena Gomez Isn't Ashamed To Admit She's Had Botox

Selena Gomez is living her truth, and we are here for it!

The singer and actress had been more reserved in recent years, mainly using social media to promote Only Murders in the Building and Rare Beauty, her makeup brand. But this seems to be changing, as Gomez is spending more time on Instagram than I am (for once!).

Her Instagram spree kicked off with her seemingly confirming that she is dating music producer Benny Blanco when she commented "Facts" on a post speculating the romance. Then, discussing Blanco, Gomez said, "He is my absolute everything in my heart" and called him, "the best thing that's ever happened to me."

But she wasn't done! Gomez followed this up with a selfie that seemed to have her leaning on Blanco's shoulder, although his face wasn't pictured. Then, on Thursday, she shared a photo of her wearing a Jacquie Aiche diamond ring that featured a sparkly “B” initial. Don't worry, it's not an engagement ring just yet (you know we'll tell you when or if that changes).

Aside from discussing her new romance, Gomez also referred to the cosmetic procedures she's had done. A fan had commented a speculation about the work she's had done, to which Gomez replied, "Hahahaha I’ve had Botox bb girl."

The comment has since been deleted.

By opening up about her cosmetic procedures, Gomez joins the ranks of celebrities who have openly discussed such matters. This list includes Kris Jenner, Chrissy Teigen, and Dolly Parton. This honesty is refreshing, and we hope more celebrities will be this candid!

Don't worry, Gomez isn't alone on her Instagram time, as her new boo, Blanco, commented a heart-eyed emoji on her latest carousel.

(Image credit: Selena Gomez's Instagram comment)