Earlier this week, on Wednesday night, Chrissy Teigen revealed to her followers that she had suffered a pregnancy loss.

Chrissy and her husband, John Legend, were expecting their third child, a boy they had already named Jack, and were open with fans about the devastation the loss has, understandably, caused for their entire family.

On Thursday, Chrissy's mother, Vilailuck Teigen, shared an emotional Instagram post for Jack, including a video of her saying goodbye to him in the hospital.

On Thursday, Chrissy's mother, Vilailuck Teigen, shared an emotional post on Instagram that included a video clip of her saying her finals goodbyes to Jack.

"My heart aches love you so much baby Jack 👼🏻❤️❤️," Vilailuck wrote in the heartbreaking post's caption. She also included the hashtag "สู่สุขตินะลูก," which translates from Thai to English as, "To happiness."

"To our Jack—I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you," Chrissy wrote in her Instagram post announcing the devastating news. "We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it."

