Chrissy Teigen's Mother Shares a Heartbreaking Post About Baby Jack on Instagram

By Kayleigh Roberts
  • Earlier this week, on Wednesday night, Chrissy Teigen revealed to her followers that she had suffered a pregnancy loss.
    • Chrissy and her husband, John Legend, were expecting their third child, a boy they had already named Jack, and were open with fans about the devastation the loss has, understandably, caused for their entire family.
      • On Thursday, Chrissy's mother, Vilailuck Teigen, shared an emotional Instagram post for Jack, including a video of her saying goodbye to him in the hospital.

        This week, Chrissy Teigen revealed that she had suffered a pregnancy loss after being hospitalized for blood loss and put on bed rest. The model and author was pregnant with her and John Legend's third child, a boy they had already named Jack, and described the loss as "the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before."

        On Thursday, Chrissy's mother, Vilailuck Teigen, shared an emotional post on Instagram that included a video clip of her saying her finals goodbyes to Jack.

        "My heart aches love you so much baby Jack 👼🏻❤️❤️," Vilailuck wrote in the heartbreaking post's caption. She also included the hashtag "สู่สุขตินะลูก," which translates from Thai to English as, "To happiness."

        This content is imported from Instagram.

        "To our Jack—I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you," Chrissy wrote in her Instagram post announcing the devastating news. "We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it."

        This content is imported from Instagram.
        View this post on Instagram

        We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough. . . We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital.  But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack.  So he will always be Jack to us.  Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. . . To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive.  We will always love you. . . Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers.  We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you. . . We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience.  But everyday can’t be full of sunshine.  On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.

        A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

