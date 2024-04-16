Meghan Markle’s Lifestyle Brand American Riviera Orchard Reveals Its First Product Offering

Meghan Markle’s new lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard is due to launch this spring, and its first product offering has been spotted—strawberry jam, which Meghan sent to a handful of people as she prepares to sell it worldwide.
People reports that fashion designer Tracy Robbins and Delfina Blaquier, a photographer who is also the wife of Nacho Figueras (a close friend of Meghan’s husband, Prince Harry), were among those sharing the first glimpse of Meghan’s first product offerings on social media.
Robbins—who is married to Paramount Pictures CEO Brian Robbins and who spent time with Harry and Meghan at the premiere of Bob Marley: One Love in Jamaica earlier this year—shared a photo of the jam “sitting in a gift basket filled with freshly picked lemons,” People reported. “Thank you for the delicious basket!” Robbins wrote. “I absolutely love this jam so not sure I’m sharing with anyone :) @americanrivieraorchard Thank you M!” She signed off with the hashtag #montecitogoodness.
A second photo, which offered a closeup of the product, was captioned “@americanrivieraorchard breakfast, lunch and dinner just got a little sweeter,” Robbins wrote. The brand’s logo—revealed on March 14 along with the announcement of its existence—can be seen on the label, and beneath the logo read “17 of 50,” indicating that there were 50 jams made in the initial batch.
Blaquier—who just spent the weekend with Harry and Meghan in Florida as Harry and her husband Figueras played in the Royal Salute Polo Challenge together—also shared a closeup image of the jam as she held it in her hand. “Strawberry jam makes me happy,” she captioned the shot alongside a strawberry emoji, adding that she loves the jam; in a previous photo, Blaquier taste-tested the product, spreading the jam on a slice of bread and serving it on a plate alongside some strawberries. (For the record, Blaquier received No. 10 of 50.)
People confirmed that American Riviera Orchard will officially launch this spring and that the venture “will reflect everything that she loves—family, cooking, entertaining, and home decor.” A source told the outlet “Meghan finds the name American Riviera Orchard perfect. It feels authentic to her. She can’t wait for the website to launch. She is excited about her latest personal venture. This is something she’s been wanting to do for a while. She is excited to share her style and things that she loves.”
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
