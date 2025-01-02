Christina Aguilera Says "No One Deserves an Explanation" in Instagram Post Amid Speculation About Her Appearance

If you haven't made a New Year's Resolution yet, consider joining Christina Aguilera in the attitude she's adopting for 2025—and encouraging her followers to take on, too.

On New Year's Eve, the 44-year-old Grammy winner decided to close out 2024 by sharing a video with a montage of highlights from her year. While the video included plenty of good memories from Aguilera's best moments of 2024, it opened with a slew of screenshots of comments she's been bombarded with from people weighing in on her appearance.

The screenshots Aguilera used to open the video included critical comments calling her "fake" and unrecognizable, declaring that she no longer looks like herself, as well as praise for her appearance with comments suggesting she looks like her 2002 self and that a "time machine" or "witchcraft" must be involved in her youthful look. The point is clear: Positive or negative, everyone seems to have an opinion about the "Beautiful" singer's looks.

In voiceover included in the video's audio track, Aguilera talks about being "shamed," "labeled," and "judged" and striving for confidence.

"This year, doing something a little different," she wrote in the post's caption. "This is a reminder to everyone that you are your OWN STORYTELLER in your OWN LIFE. No one else can dictate who you are. No one deserves an explanation."

The declaration that "no one deserves an explanation" calls back to comments Aguilera made earlier this year about her decision not to engage with rumors that recent changes in her appearance are a result of Ozempic use.

“I have a maturity now where I just don’t give a fuck about your opinion. I’m not going to take it on,” Aguilera said in her August cover story interview with Glamour . “It must be your responsibility to take up your space. Other people’s opinions of me are not my business.”

In her end-of-2024 Instagram post caption, Aguilera reflected the ubiquity of judgement from others and the importance of self-acceptance in dealing with that judgement.

"I am evolved enough to know that nothing comes easy and no one is perfect," she continued. "Everyone will judge you. No matter WHAT you do. And/or what you don’t do. Acceptance comes with accepting yourself first. And the difficult journey it takes sometimes to get there. I celebrate everyone taking the time to put one step in front of the next everyday in order to build the next version of themselves for the better. Allowing yourself grace, patience and respect..."

So to recap, the Aguilera-approved approach to a better life in 2025 includes accepting yourself, owning your own story, and not letting outside judgements live rent free in your mind, which honestly sounds like a pretty good plan for, well, literally everyone.