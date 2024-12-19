Christina Aguilera Poses Topless for Her 44th Birthday, And It's Nothing Short of Iconic
Just, wow.
Christina Aguilera has still got it, not that anyone doubted her.
The singer celebrated her 44th birthday on Dec. 18, and marked the occasion with a bang, sharing an absolutely stunning photo of herself on Instagram.
In the black and white pic, snapped by photographer Etienne Ortega, the star poses topless, crouching and staring sultrily at the camera. She's wearing just one of those baker boy hats she was so famous for rocking in the 2000s, plus matching leather booty shorts and strappy heeled sandals. Her hair is styled in bleach blonde ringlets à la Marilyn Monroe or Madonna in the '80s.
"And she Keeps getting Better," commented Ortega.
Meanwhile, Claudia Norvina Soare, the president of Anastasia Beverly Hills said, "The Queen! Happy Birthday"
Hollywood "Eyebrow King" Damone Roberts added, "Getting older in years, but younger in appearance is what I’m talking about!!!!"
People points out that the look is very much reminiscent of Aguilera's style in the 2010 movie Burlesque, in which she starred opposite fellow music icon Cher.
Most recently, Aguilera made headlines for being a guest star at one of Sabrina Carpenter's Short n' Sweet Tour shows in November.
She posted a video from the concert on Instagram after the fact with the caption, "Thank you @sabrinacarpenter for welcoming me into your world"
TV personality Marvyn commented, "MOTHER IN HER MOTHERING ERAA," while the official account for Bratz dolls added, "This is what heaven looks like"
A post shared by Christina Aguilera (@xtina)
A photo posted by on
And last year, the singer very kindly spoke to Marie Claire about all her favorite beauty tips and tricks.
In particular, she shared who she considers her beauty icon, and there'll be no surprises for you here: "You can't beat a classic Marilyn Monroe," she said. "But I do love creatives. I love people that have had an evolution of different looks and a free spirited style. My ultimate icons are probably Cher and Madonna—people that really just had fun and were fearless throughout their career. I like the vets, the people that have been through the gamut of experimentation."
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
