Selma Blair has invited the world into her multiple sclerosis journey in order to shed light on the disease—and in an Instagram post Thursday, she celebrated a milestone. Selma revealed she had been discharged from "the care of an incredible team of nurses and techs and a visionary Dr. who believes in my healing as much as I do." Sharing a photo of herself in a doctor's office, debuting a freshly shaved head and resting against her beloved Alinker mobility bike, she wrote, "This has been a process. And will continue to be one."

The actress will have a weakened immune system for the next three months as a result of her treatment, she said ("no kisses please," she wrote). She kept her treatment largely private: "I wanted to make sure any complications that might arise here were my private space. And we got through brilliantly," she explained, thanking her fans for her support. " I see things so much more clearly now. And I am excited to share this journey when I am ready. For now, I have recovery."

Earlier this week, Selma shared a photo of her son, Arthur, cutting her hair, accompanied by an emotional caption to celebrate his birthday. "I slept two hours. There is a pain. In my head. In my throat where the tears start. I want to smell him. Tell him I am so proud of him. Hold him. And I will. Just not on his birthday. Which is today," she wrote.

Selma went on to recall the day of Arthur's birth, writing, "It was a painful induced labor. He was weeks late according to doctors. I felt fine. He wouldn’t listen. And there was still fluid. But I was pressured , and agreed. Defeated. The inducing was horrific and no dilation. Full labor with no dilation. for 37 hours. I finally asked for an epidural. I was so at their mercy. And I had to protect him. I was scared of motherhood."

"Jason [Bleick, a fashion designer and Arthur's father] cut the cord and said he looked like me," she wrote. "And now my kid can cut his moms hair and make jokes and assure me just by being him that I am good enough. Even if we aren’t together for this birthday. Which makes tears well, I know he is happy with dad , dancing and playing on the beach later today. What more could I really ask for. Happy birthday. My son. I love you oceans, mama."

