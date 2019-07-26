image
Today's Top Stories
1
MC Editors Share In-Flight Beauty Routines
image
2
The Best Korean Dramas to Get You Hooked
image
3
Trade In Your Sandals for These "Dad Sneakers"
image
4
How This Beauty Oil Is Fighting Deforestation
Diptyque Paris Candle
5
You Can Get Diptyque Candles for $11 Each

Selma Blair Celebrates a "Banner Day" As She Finishes Her Treatment for Multiple Sclerosis

Congratulations, Selma!

image
By Emily Dixon
image
Axelle/Bauer-GriffinGetty Images

Selma Blair has invited the world into her multiple sclerosis journey in order to shed light on the disease—and in an Instagram post Thursday, she celebrated a milestone. Selma revealed she had been discharged from "the care of an incredible team of nurses and techs and a visionary Dr. who believes in my healing as much as I do." Sharing a photo of herself in a doctor's office, debuting a freshly shaved head and resting against her beloved Alinker mobility bike, she wrote, "This has been a process. And will continue to be one."

The actress will have a weakened immune system for the next three months as a result of her treatment, she said ("no kisses please," she wrote). She kept her treatment largely private: "I wanted to make sure any complications that might arise here were my private space. And we got through brilliantly," she explained, thanking her fans for her support. " I see things so much more clearly now. And I am excited to share this journey when I am ready. For now, I have recovery."

View this post on Instagram

Today is a banner day. I am being discharged from the care of an incredible team of nurses and techs and a visionary Dr. who believes in my healing as much as I do. This has been a process. And will continue to be one. I am immunocompromised for next three months at least. So no kisses please. I wanted to make sure any complications that might arise here were my private space. And we got through brilliantly. I thank you all for your love and support and that extra dose of great with a @people cover. I see things so much more clearly now. And I am excited to share this journey when I am ready. For now, I have recovery. And a great @the_alinker_world so I gotta split. Bye!!!!!! This is the best gift I could give to Arthur. #newimmunesystem #whodis? 🎂

A post shared by Selma Blair (@selmablair) on

Earlier this week, Selma shared a photo of her son, Arthur, cutting her hair, accompanied by an emotional caption to celebrate his birthday. "I slept two hours. There is a pain. In my head. In my throat where the tears start. I want to smell him. Tell him I am so proud of him. Hold him. And I will. Just not on his birthday. Which is today," she wrote.

Selma went on to recall the day of Arthur's birth, writing, "It was a painful induced labor. He was weeks late according to doctors. I felt fine. He wouldn’t listen. And there was still fluid. But I was pressured , and agreed. Defeated. The inducing was horrific and no dilation. Full labor with no dilation. for 37 hours. I finally asked for an epidural. I was so at their mercy. And I had to protect him. I was scared of motherhood."

View this post on Instagram

I slept two hours. There is a pain. In my head. In my throat where the tears start. I want to smell him. Tell him I am so proud of him. Hold him. And I will. Just not on his birthday. Which is today. It was a painful induced labor. He was weeks late according to doctors. I felt fine. He wouldn’t listen. And there was still fluid. But I was pressured , and agreed. Defeated. The inducing was horrific and no dilation. Full labor with no dilation. for 37 hours. I finally asked for an epidural. I was so at their mercy. And I had to protect him. I was scared of motherhood. My friend @juliedesanto , his godmother , drove two hours to be by my side. To hold my stricken face. To tell me I will be a good enough mother. Good enough. And I started to relax. He was born at 1021 this morning. July 25. I even had to fire a doctor who said I needed a c section. And got my beloved dr paul crane back in town to easily deliver our boy. Jason cut the cord and said he looked like me. And now my kid can cut his moms hair and make jokes and assure me just by being him that I am good enough. Even if we aren’t together for this birthday. Which makes tears well, I know he is happy with dad , dancing and playing on the beach later today. What more could I really ask for. Happy birthday. My son. I love you oceans, mama #arthursaintbleick 🖤. @cassblackbird 📸 #cassblackbird

A post shared by Selma Blair (@selmablair) on

"Jason [Bleick, a fashion designer and Arthur's father] cut the cord and said he looked like me," she wrote. "And now my kid can cut his moms hair and make jokes and assure me just by being him that I am good enough. Even if we aren’t together for this birthday. Which makes tears well, I know he is happy with dad , dancing and playing on the beach later today. What more could I really ask for. Happy birthday. My son. I love you oceans, mama."

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here

Related Stories
image
See This Reese Witherspoon/Selma Blair '90s Pic
image
'Legally Blonde' Used to Have a Different Ending

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods Kylie Jenner Is 'Still Very Hurt' by Jordyn
image Gwyneth Paltrow Talked Aging in Hollywood
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Taylor Swift's Brand New Award
image The Mystery of Rihanna's Perfume Has Been Solved
image Will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Get Twitter?
image J. Lo Has a Party and Gets a Porsche from A. Rod
image Financial Report on Frogmore Cottage "Misleading"
image Prince Harry Is Shown Photos of Princess Diana
image Sophie Turner Supports Story About Mental Health
image Anne Hathaway Is Pregnant with Her Second Child