Ciara Says She's Open to Kid No. 5, But "This Mom Needs a Little Time"
Never say never!
Ciara just admitted she's not against the idea of having a fifth child, but she's definitely not in a rush.
At the star-studded Baby2Baby gala on Nov. 9 in Beverly Hills, the singer updated People on her home life with husband Russell Wilson and her four children. "Oh my gosh, it is turned up," she quipped. "I have a kid on every corner. Oh my Lord, pray for me sometimes."
Ciara explained that Wilson seems in a little bit more of a rush to have another child than she is.
"Russ keeps walking around going like this, like, 'Cinco,'" she said. "And I'm like, 'High five, I love you too.' I mean, listen, I think we'll make it to five, but this mom needs a little time. Just a little bit."
Give this woman as long as she needs!!!
The spouses welcomed daughter Amora Princess Wilson in December 2023, meaning they're preparing to celebrate her first birthday.
They also share daughter Sienna, 7, and son Win, 4, while the "Beauty Marks" singer shares son Future Zahir, 10, with her ex Future.
Ciara and Wilson are consistently the cutest couple, as exemplified by the sweet date nights they enjoy together on the reg.
One in particular feels very memorable to me: To celebrate his wife's 38th birthday, the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback rented out an entire Waffle House restaurant, purely because he knows the breakfast food chain is Ciara's favorite.
In a video showing off the adorable gesture, Ciara said, "My honey knows how much I love Waffle House. He rented out a whole Waffle House, and I am the happiest girl in the world."
Speaking to Wilson, she said, "Hey babe, this is for sure when of the most epic things that you've ever done."
At the time, Ciara was expecting Amora, and Wilson told her, "I know that pregnant belly of yours wants some waffles and some eggs."
So sweet, I can't.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
