If there's anything we've learned in the past couple of years, it's that maternity fashion has taken a sudden turn. What once felt like a requirement to cover up has now changed its ethos into freeing the tummy, giving the notion that you don't have to compromise an outfit while expecting, after all. Ciara, who's now pregnant with her fourth child, was the latest celebrity to follow the belly-baring fashion trend, doing so in a way that, quite literally, dazzled on the "purple" carpet. At the world premiere of The Color Purple, Ciara covered her belly bump in gold, making it emphatically clear she was celebrating, not hiding, her growing tummy.

The soon-to-be-mother—who plays the role of Nettie Harris in the new film adaptation of the acclaimed Alice Walker novel—stepped out on the red carpet in an all-white look that consisted of a flowy blouse, matching flared pants, and a long cape that trailed behind her, made by Lebanese designer Georges Hobeika. The musician elevated her look further with the help of stylist Marni x Marni, who left her blouse unbuttoned to reveal a glittering tummy dusted in gold foil leaves.

Considering Ciara's golden belly bump was the clear star of the show, her accessories were minimal: she wore gold-and-diamond hoop earrings, which perfectly coordinated with her aurate-toned tummy, and sleek pointed-toe pumps in white.

(Image credit: Image: Getty)

"I think I'm ready," Ciara told Entertainment Tonight on the red—er, purple—carpet. "You know, it's like I'm ready, but I'm not ready, but I'm ready." The singer, who's married to Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, went on to add, "The thing is—to me—when you bring a new life, it's such a big responsibility. I already have three babies right now, and they're turned," she joked. "It's like the three stooges; you never know what you're going to get. Adding a fourth member in is like, 'what's that going to be like?'"

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ciara isn't the first star to make a statement of her almost-due belly. Rihanna is much to thank for bringing a carefree attitude to the forefront of maternity style. While pregnant with her two children, RZA and Riot, the Fenty mogul was seen with her stomach on full display, from date nights at Carbone to the streets at Paris Fashion Week. Since then, others have followed in the footsteps of Rih's bold fashion looks—I mean, who can forget when supermodel Adriana Lima exposed her growing stomach in a black cut-out dress at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival? I sure didn't!

With The Color Purple landing in theaters on December 25, we wouldn't be surprised if Ciara used the rest to promo tour to churn out even more tummy-baring fashion inspiration—and perhaps, it'll lead to even more celebrities turning their baby bumps into fashion statements in the near future. Free the belly!