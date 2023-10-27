Russell Wilson Rented Out a Waffle House for Ciara's Birthday

Russell Wilson knows what wife Ciara likes, and he's not about to miss an opportunity to make it happen for her.

For the star's 38th birthday, the NFL quarterback pulled out all the stops by renting out an entire Waffle House restaurant.

Ciara posted a video of the thoughtful gesture on Instagram, in which she can be heard saying, "Babe! This is like next level. This is like top, top!"

She explained, "My honey knows how much I love Waffle House. He rented out a whole Waffle House, and I am the happiest girl in the world."

Inside, Ciara was welcomed with a red carpet, balloons, and tables laid with tablecloths, flowers and candles.

"Hey babe, this is for sure when of the most epic things that you've ever done," the singer said while she and Wilson were sitting down. "I love you," she added.

Her doting husband told her, "I know that pregnant belly of yours wants some waffles and some eggs."

Ciara is currently pregnant with her fourth child. She shares son Future Zahid with ex Future, and daughter Sienna Princess and son Win Harrison with Wilson.

During her birthday party, Ciara got to blow out some candles set out on a giant pile of donuts, as well as enjoying some of her favorite items on the Waffle House menu.

Following that sweet (literally) display of affection, Wilson posted a photo montage on Instagram to further celebrate his wife's big day.

"Happy Birthday to my Queen, @ciara," he wrote. "You truly are Heaven sent, the perfect mother to our children, and God’s blessing to me as we get to do life together as Husband & Wife. We are all truly BLESSED!! I’m so grateful that God put you into my life and we’ve been able to create an amazing (growing) family. God has so much in store for you this year of life and I can’t wait to see how much good will come from your presence and joy!!!

"I Thank Jesus for you every day! I Love You Mrs. Wilson."

OK, I'm weeping.