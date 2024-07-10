Daisy Edgar-Jones Calls Paul Mescal "One of My Lifetime Best Friends"
They met on the set of 'Normal People.'
Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal forged an unbreakable bond on the set of 2020's Normal People.
Edgar-Jones recently spoke to Variety about her latest projects, and she was asked about her relationship with Mescal these days—since the two attended Glastonbury Festival together and did a Normal People charity event in June.
"Paul is one of my lifetime best friends," the actress told the publication. "He’s an incredibly grounded person and I am too, I think, so it’s nice to be able to have those touchstones and those people you can laugh about it with and be lighthearted with."
Edgar-Jones is serious about the "lifetime" part of that statement—the two of them met when they were really young while filming Normal People, and she very much intends for Mescal to be a part of her life for many years to come.
"We met when I was 20 and Paul was 22; I’m so excited to see where we’ll be at 32, 42, and what life will bring us," she added.
Though the actress has gone on to star in celebrated projects such as Where the Crawdads Sing, she loves that Normal People remains such a big part of her fans' psyche.
"Like at Glasto, the thing that I was recognized for the most is [Normal People] still, and usually people just say, 'It meant so much to me,'" she told Variety. "The thing I love people saying the most is, 'It made me contact my ex.' Especially when much older people say, 'I just wanted to reach out to the person I was with when I was 17 just to say you were a big part of my history and thanks for being part of who I am, the tapestry of my life.' And that I really love, because I’m a massive romantic."
Edgar-Jones stars in Twisters, which will be released in theaters on July 19, alongside Glen Powell, Kiernan Shipka, and Anthony Ramos.
