Sisters Dakota and Elle Fanning Gave Us a Double Dose of The Row, Head-To-Toe

The Fanning sisters are back (on the red carpet) in black—black looks from The Row specifically, which they donned for the opening night of the Broadway play Appropriate in New York City (which Elle stars in). It's not lost on us that two famous sisters are wearing full looks of a brand founded by two other famous sisters: Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who launched The Row in 2006.
Elle wore a black strapless dress—The Row Arpelle Dress—that had a blazer-style collar and sleeves tied around the waist; she accessorized with Cartier jewelry, black Luisa Pumps from The Row, and (temporary) tattoos on her arms. Dakota, meanwhile, wore a long, oversized The Row Egle Coat with a coordinating maxidress, also by the same brand (The Row Mono Dress, specifically); she added a pair of The Row Cybil Mules on her feet and a black satin bucket bag into the mix to complete her look.
The dark comedy Appropriate is about members of a family who return to their recently deceased patriarch’s home in Arkansas to deal with his estate, and the arrival of an estranged brother kickstarts the beginning of a complete familial breakdown.
One place you won’t find a familial breakdown or an estranged sibling? The Fanning family. Dakota opened up to Shape about their relationship: “My sister, Elle, and I are really close,” she said. “We always have been. We’re very different, but we’re very connected. We don’t talk every day, but we don’t have to. We just have that special bond.” She added, “There’s no one I want to succeed more in this business than my sister, and I know she wants the same for me.” (Hence Dakota’s support of Elle last night.) Elle echoed similar sentiments, telling ET “Your sister knows you more than anyone. I mean, she can sniff anything out of you. She can push your buttons more than anybody. That dynamic is so special and unique. They know your family more than anybody. She [Dakota] is my closest person.”
In addition to coordinating fashion looks, the two are partners in business, with plans to bring Paris Hilton’s memoir to the small screen soon. “All we did was play Simple Life growing up,” Elle told The Hollywood Reporter, referring to Hilton’s reality show with friend Nicole Richie. “Dakota was Paris, and I was always Nicole.”
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
