Dakota Johnson Is Spotted Wearing Her Engagement Ring After Chris Martin Split Rumors
All is well!
Dakota Johnson sweetly showed off her engagement ring from Chris Martin on a recent outing.
As reported by People, Johnson stepped out with pals Jeremy Allen White and Blake Lee on Aug. 16 in Malibu, and was photographed very clearly sporting her emerald engagement ring from the Coldplay frontman.
The reason this is noteworthy to begin with (well, for those readers who already knew Johnson and Martin were together, because it seems very few social media users did know) is that the lovebirds were hit by split rumors last week.
But those rumors were quickly laid to rest when a rep for Johnson told People, "They are happily together." Phew!!! Love is real!!!!!!
In June, a source also told People of the couple, "They’ve had ups and downs, but now they’re definitely back on," and added that they were "going strong."
Those terrible rumors done and dusted, Martin and Johnson are definitely very serious. They've been dating for some seven years, and have reportedly been engaged for years—though us laypeople only caught wind of the happy news earlier this year.
Martin was previously married to Gwyneth Paltrow, with whom he shares daughter Apple, 20, and son Moses, 18. Martin and Paltrow infamously "consciously uncoupled" when they divorced circa 2016, and remain great friends to this day.
In November, the Goop founder posted an adorable photo of herself and the Fifty Shades of Grey actress holding hands—proving that the two women are also great friends.
As for Johnson, she has previously been linked to Matthew Hitt, Jordan Masterson, and Noah Gersh, according to the Mirror.
Wishing the rockstar and actress a happy future together!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
