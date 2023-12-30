David Beckham is a multimillionaire, but he still washes his dishes like the rest of us.
The soccer player shared a series of down-to-earth photos on Instagram over the holiday break, and fans loved the relatable post. The pics show Beckham and his mom, Sandra Beckham, standing at the kitchen sink, smiling and scrubbing dishes.
"Lunch with mum & then the dishes with a few laughs," Beckham wrote in his Instagram caption. He also called out his sister Joanne for not helping with the dishes after the family lunch. (Beckham is no stranger to a playful roast; he previously called out his wife, Victoria Beckham, for saying she had a "working-class" background.)
The Inter Miami co-owner loves spending time in the kitchen—and being happy about it. Victoria wished her husband a happy Christmas with a sweet Instagram post that showed him getting ready to carve a roast turkey while wearing a jolly Santa hat.
The family also took a holiday vacation to the Bahamas, where Victoria shared a sweet moment dancing with daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz. Victoria and David, along with their children Brooklyn, Cruz, and Romeo, as well as Peltz, were all on the trip. (Victoria and David's son Romeo was missing from the festivities.)
The Beckhams are one big, happy family—even if not everyone pulls their weight when it comes to kitchen cleanup. Hey, at least they can joke about it.
