Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz Are Pretty Much In-Law Goals During Family Vacation in the Bahamas

Feud? What feud? If you believed the hype that there’s drama of any kind between Victoria Beckham and her daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz, let Beckham dispel it for you: on her Instagram yesterday, Beckham shared clips of her family having fun on their trip to the Bahamas, including one where Beckham and Peltz dance together, People reports.

Both Beckham and Peltz wore black beach looks as they danced in the sand at sunset, per video from Beckham’s Instagram Story. Peltz, clad in a black shirt, white shorts, and wedges, walked over to her mother-in-law in the sand and laughed as she followed Beckham’s lead while dancing along to the music. (Beckham, for her part, was barefoot in a chic black dress.) Near the end of the clip, she even playfully grabbed her daughter-in-law’s hands.

“Love you @nicolaannepeltzbeckham,” she wrote at the top of the clip, adding “We hadn’t drunk much at all!” Peltz shared the clip on her own Instagram Story and wrote, “Love you!!” alongside a crying laughing emoji.

(Image credit: Instagram)

Nearly all of Beckham’s family—husband David, eldest son Brooklyn and wife Peltz, son Cruz, and daughter Harper—were present for the family vacation. Beckham noted in the caption that her son Romeo was absent from the trip but wasn’t far from his mom’s mind: “Fun in the Bahamas!!” she wrote alongside an Instagram Reel that showed the family (minus Romeo) at various points on the trip, “including on a boat, at the beach, cooking, and snorkeling,” People reports. “We miss you so much @romeobeckham x love you soooo much @davidbeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @cruzbeckham @nicolaannepeltzbeckham #harperseven xxxx.” She also added a palm tree emoji.

Peltz also shared the video with her mother-in-law on her own Instagram page, as well as sweet photos with her husband Brooklyn, and write, simply, “heavenly.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Peltz wed Brooklyn in Palm Beach, Florida in April 2022, and that November he opened up to People about becoming a father someday: “I could have had kids yesterday,” he said. “Obviously, it’s my wife’s body, but I’ve always wanted to have a bunch of kids around. That’s something I really want to do. And my dad was young when he had me. He was 23. And I’m 23 now. I’ve always wanted to be a young dad.”