Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz Are Pretty Much In-Law Goals During Family Vacation in the Bahamas

Feud? What feud? If you believed the hype that there’s drama of any kind between Victoria Beckham and her daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz, let Beckham dispel it for you: on her Instagram yesterday, Beckham shared clips of her family having fun on their trip to the Bahamas, including one where Beckham and Peltz dance together, People reports.
Both Beckham and Peltz wore black beach looks as they danced in the sand at sunset, per video from Beckham’s Instagram Story. Peltz, clad in a black shirt, white shorts, and wedges, walked over to her mother-in-law in the sand and laughed as she followed Beckham’s lead while dancing along to the music. (Beckham, for her part, was barefoot in a chic black dress.) Near the end of the clip, she even playfully grabbed her daughter-in-law’s hands.
“Love you @nicolaannepeltzbeckham,” she wrote at the top of the clip, adding “We hadn’t drunk much at all!” Peltz shared the clip on her own Instagram Story and wrote, “Love you!!” alongside a crying laughing emoji.
Nearly all of Beckham’s family—husband David, eldest son Brooklyn and wife Peltz, son Cruz, and daughter Harper—were present for the family vacation. Beckham noted in the caption that her son Romeo was absent from the trip but wasn’t far from his mom’s mind: “Fun in the Bahamas!!” she wrote alongside an Instagram Reel that showed the family (minus Romeo) at various points on the trip, “including on a boat, at the beach, cooking, and snorkeling,” People reports. “We miss you so much @romeobeckham x love you soooo much @davidbeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @cruzbeckham @nicolaannepeltzbeckham #harperseven xxxx.” She also added a palm tree emoji.
Peltz also shared the video with her mother-in-law on her own Instagram page, as well as sweet photos with her husband Brooklyn, and write, simply, “heavenly.”
Peltz wed Brooklyn in Palm Beach, Florida in April 2022, and that November he opened up to People about becoming a father someday: “I could have had kids yesterday,” he said. “Obviously, it’s my wife’s body, but I’ve always wanted to have a bunch of kids around. That’s something I really want to do. And my dad was young when he had me. He was 23. And I’m 23 now. I’ve always wanted to be a young dad.”
Peltz has joined her Beckham family more and more in the year and a half since marrying Brooklyn; in March, the couple supported the Beckham family matriarch at her show during Paris Fashion Week, where Beckham posted a picture of her family on Instagram, writing, in part, “I couldn’t do it without you.” Peltz also was in attendance at the London premiere of father-in-law David’s four-part Netflix docuseries, Beckham, back in October.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Is Bella Hadid's New Fashion Muse...a Sexy Librarian?
BRB—I have to go and renew my library card.
By India Roby
-
Bradley Cooper Stops a ‘Maestro’ Press Conference to Take a Call—from Daughter Lea’s School Nurse
Nothing matters more than the six-year-old daughter he shares with ex Irina Shayk.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Here's Exactly How Rich the McCallister Family Was in 'Home Alone'
Yes, they were a part of the 1%.
By Meghan De Maria
-
Victoria Beckham Says Husband David Would "File for Divorce" If He Knew This About Her
She's kept this secret for over 20 years.
By Fleurine Tideman
-
There’s a Good Reason Why Victoria Beckham Hasn’t Told 12-Year-Old Daughter Harper About Her Breast Implants
Beckham has been vocal about her feelings surrounding the implants.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Brooklyn Beckham Celebrated His "Throuple" Anniversary With Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz
LOL, they're so cute.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Victoria Beckham Reveals She Was Bullied As a Child—and Is Urging 12-Year-Old Daughter Harper to “Be the Kindest in the Classroom”
“I’m so proud to raise a strong and caring daughter!”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Nicola Peltz Beckham Documents Close Bond with “Baby Sis” Harper Beckham
Nicola married Harper’s oldest brother, Brooklyn, last year.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
David Beckham Ruthlessly Shut Down Victoria's Claim She Grew Up "Working Class"
Oops!!!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Victoria and David Beckham Get Extraordinarily Candid About the Most Difficult Season of Their 24-Year Marriage
Of the rough patch, Victoria said it was “the most unhappy I’ve ever been in my entire life.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
David Beckham Proves There’s No Love Quite Like a Dad’s Love for His Daughter in Video Taken During Paris Fashion Week
The two stepped out together to attend the Victoria Beckham fashion show Friday.
By Rachel Burchfield