David Beckham Ruthlessly Shut Down Victoria's Claim She Grew Up "Working Class"

One of the unalienable foundations of a healthy marriage? Honesty.
That's why David Beckham wasn't about to let his wife Victoria get away with what he felt was a bit of a fib while filming his Netflix docuseries, titled simply Beckham.
In a confessional-style scene during the premiere of the show, Victoria was recounting the story of how they first met and connected, and explained that the fact he was so close to his family really sealed the deal for her.
But what she said next has caused the clip to go viral on TikTok and Twitter.
"We both come from families that work really hard. Both of our parents work really hard. We're very working—working class," Victoria told the producers earnestly, sitting on a couch in the family's London home.
But David, passing by in the hallway, heard what she'd said and piped up, "Be honest."
Victoria protested, "I—I am being honest."
Her husband wouldn't let it go and told her, "Be honest. What car did your dad drive you to school in?"
The fashion designer stumbled on her answer, saying things like, "It's not a simple answer because..." and, "It depends."
Of course, David wanted to make sure Victoria answered, so he kept pushing until she finally said, "OK, in the '80s, my dad had a Rolls-Royce."
The clip has had people on social media thoroughly amused and deeply annoyed in equal measure.
"Same energy a lot of people born into money have," said one person.
"I don't get the need to say you're working class when you're not?" observed someone else.
Still others pointed out that there was a reason Victoria was nicknamed "Posh Spice" during her time in *that* '90s girl band. Obviously, "posh" in the U.K. is shorthand for "upper class."
As to why Victoria felt—ahem—confused as to her background, I'll leave you with this paragraph from a very reputable source (yes, I mean Wikipedia) for context.
"Beckham was born at the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow, Essex, England, and raised in Goffs Oak, Hertfordshire," her page reads.
"She is the eldest of three children of Jacqueline Doreen (née Cannon), a former insurance clerk and hairdresser, and Anthony William Adams, who worked as an electronics engineer. They founded an electronics wholesale business which allowed a comfortable upbringing for Victoria, her sister, Louise, and her brother, Christian Adams."
And because I am a serious journalist, I have verified this information via BBC News and Essex Live. Thank you for your attention!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
