David Beckham Proves There’s No Love Quite Like a Dad’s Love for His Daughter in Video Taken During Paris Fashion Week

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

David Beckham loves his only daughter Harper and isn’t afraid to show it. Beckham shared a video of him kissing 12-year-old Harper after she had done his makeup ahead of wife Victoria’s Paris Fashion Week show on Friday (the collection was ballet-inspired, Hello reports). The Independent reports that Taylor Swift’s “Style” played in the background as they shared a sweet father-daughter moment where Harper used a makeup brush on her dad’s forehead and cheeks; Beckham captioned the video “My little makeup artist is good & has a great playlist,” he wrote, tagging Swift. He then added “We are on our way mummy” before tagging Victoria. At the show, Beckham and Harper sat front row alongside Cruz Beckham, Brooklyn Peltz-Beckham, and Nicola Peltz-Beckham; Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Vogue’s Anna Wintour were also on hand, and Kendall Jenner closed the show, Access reports. (In addition to daughter Harper and sons Brooklyn and Cruz, the Beckhams are also parents to son Romeo.)

Kendall Jenner closing the Victoria Beckham show (Image credit: Getty Images)

Victoria Beckham at her Paris Fashion Week show (Image credit: Getty Images)

Harper is no stranger to a fashion show: her first was at just two years old in 2014, where she sat next to Wintour at New York Fashion Week. The Daily Mail reports that, to her mother’s most recent show, Harper wore a white slip dress paired with £840 Prada mule heels.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Afterwards, Beckham returned to Instagram, where he praised his wife: “The calm after the storm,” he wrote, per People . “we are so proud of you as always…Once again you out do even your high standards x we love you.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

And, because the public can’t appreciate beautiful things, some criticized Beckham’s affection for his daughter. Of the Beckhams’ penchant for showing affection to their four children—both David and Victoria—he responded “I’m very affectionate with the kids. It’s how I was brought up, and Victoria, and it’s how we are with our children.” He continued “We want to show our kids love and we protect them, look after them, and support them.” He added “Having children is the most special thing in the world.”

Personally? We need more dads like Beckham. There is no such thing as too much love.