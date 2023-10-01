David Beckham Proves There’s No Love Quite Like a Dad’s Love for His Daughter in Video Taken During Paris Fashion Week

The two stepped out together to attend the Victoria Beckham fashion show Friday.

Victoria Beckham fashion show at Paris Fashion Week
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Rachel Burchfield
By Rachel Burchfield
published

David Beckham loves his only daughter Harper and isn’t afraid to show it. Beckham shared a video of him kissing 12-year-old Harper after she had done his makeup ahead of wife Victoria’s Paris Fashion Week show on Friday (the collection was ballet-inspired, Hello reports). The Independent reports that Taylor Swift’s “Style” played in the background as they shared a sweet father-daughter moment where Harper used a makeup brush on her dad’s forehead and cheeks; Beckham captioned the video “My little makeup artist is good & has a great playlist,” he wrote, tagging Swift. He then added “We are on our way mummy” before tagging Victoria. At the show, Beckham and Harper sat front row alongside Cruz Beckham, Brooklyn Peltz-Beckham, and Nicola Peltz-Beckham; Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Vogue’s Anna Wintour were also on hand, and Kendall Jenner closed the show, Access reports. (In addition to daughter Harper and sons Brooklyn and Cruz, the Beckhams are also parents to son Romeo.)

Victoria Beckham fashion show at Paris Fashion Week

Kendall Jenner closing the Victoria Beckham show

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Victoria Beckham fashion show at Paris Fashion Week

Victoria Beckham at her Paris Fashion Week show

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Harper is no stranger to a fashion show: her first was at just two years old in 2014, where she sat next to Wintour at New York Fashion Week. The Daily Mail reports that, to her mother’s most recent show, Harper wore a white slip dress paired with £840 Prada mule heels.

Victoria Beckham fashion show at Paris Fashion Week

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Afterwards, Beckham returned to Instagram, where he praised his wife: “The calm after the storm,” he wrote, per People. “we are so proud of you as always…Once again you out do even your high standards x we love you.”

Victoria Beckham fashion show at Paris Fashion Week

(Image credit: Getty Images)

And, because the public can’t appreciate beautiful things, some criticized Beckham’s affection for his daughter. Of the Beckhams’ penchant for showing affection to their four children—both David and Victoria—he responded “I’m very affectionate with the kids. It’s how I was brought up, and Victoria, and it’s how we are with our children.” He continued “We want to show our kids love and we protect them, look after them, and support them.” He added “Having children is the most special thing in the world.”

Personally? We need more dads like Beckham. There is no such thing as too much love.

Rachel Burchfield
Rachel Burchfield
Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor

Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸