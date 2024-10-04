Dax Shepard Thought Kristen Bell's On-Screen Chemistry With Adam Brody Was "Hot"

Like all of us, Dax Shepard thought wife Kristen Bell's on-screen chemistry with Adam Brody was extremely "hot."

Bell and Brody sat down for an interview with eTalk about their new hit Netflix show Nobody Wants This, and the actress shared her thoughts on why the romance between hers and Brody's characters worked so well.

"Who knows why our chemistry on screen—like once you add that lens—why it comes across the way it does," Bell said. "But like, even I can acknowledge that watching it, I'm like, 'Whoa, that's hot.' And my husband said the same thing, like watching the first episode, he was like, 'Oh my God, I want you to kiss him so badly.'"

Kristen Bell and Adam Brody in Nobody Wants This. (Image credit: Hopper Stone/Netflix)

Bell went on to get more technical about the chemistry between the characters, adding, "Like, there's a palpability to it, and I like to—I'm not trying to be reductive, but I think there's a math to it, which is you have to have two actors that know how to stare dopily into each other's eyes, and you have to have the confidence to expand that, and really sit in the anticipatory value before the kiss, which I think is really important.

"But then beyond that, I guess whether or not people actually wanna see you end up with someone is a crap shoot."

Bell and Shepard are not the only ones to think the show works amazingly well, not by a long shot.

Social media has been absolutely ablaze with memes, jokes and admissions of thirst since the series first dropped on Sept. 26.

"Adam Brody’s rizz in this show is off the charts. It’s like Seth Cohen grew a beard and realized how fine he was and sent an entire generation of O.C. girls into heat," one person wrote on X.

"kristen bell and adam brody singlehandedly saved the romcom industry with 10 episodes of insane chemistry and i owe them my life for it actually #NobodyWantsThis," said another.

So I think they liked it?