Dax Shepard Admits Kristen Bell Has Never Kissed Him Like She Kissed Adam Brody
Shepard REALLY loves 'Nobody Wants This.'
Dax Shepard loves love—specifically the love between his wife Kristen Bell and her on-screen boyfriend Adam Brody.
Shepard recently appeared at the New Yorker Festival, where he was asked about the "incredible chemistry" he shares with Bell.
"Not as good as her and Brody," the Armchair Expert podcaster immediately quipped (via People).
"My friend ... we watched that scene together, the kissing scene, which I'd argue is the very best kissing scene ever, ever put on film," he continued, referring to Bell and Brody's recent star turn in the Netflix series Nobody Wants This.
"And my best friend, Aaron, from childhood, he goes, 'Does she ever kiss you like that?' No, I didn't even know she could kiss like that."
Bell has previously shared that Shepard was particularly moved by her chemistry with Brody.
"Who knows why our chemistry on screen—like once you add that lens—why it comes across the way it does," Bell told eTalk recently. "But like, even I can acknowledge that watching it, I'm like, 'Whoa, that's hot.' And my husband said the same thing, like watching the first episode, he was like, 'Oh my God, I want you to kiss him so badly.'
Nobody Wants This landed on Netflix Sept. 26, and quickly became a fan favorite. It follows atheist podcaster Joanne (Bell) as she falls in love with a "hot rabbi" who's in line to become the next head rabbi of his temple.
As you've probably inferred from that description alone, these two's relationship comes with a lot of obstacles, hence the title.
Anywho, the show was a runaway success, and has already been renewed for a second season.
While we wait for that one to drop, here's Marie Claire's list of the best comfort shows to binge-watch on a rainy day when you need a pick-me-up. You're welcome!
