Days after Hayley Erbert's skull surgery, she and Derek Hough celebrated their first Christmas as a married couple. And despite the obstacles life has thrown their way this year, they're feeling more thankful than ever.

The couple shared a joint Instagram post showing them rocking white and green pajamas and embracing in front of their Christmas tree. "Wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas," the couple wrote in the caption. "Cherishing the greatest gift of all. The precious gift of life and the love we share. Hold your loved ones close and treasure every moment."

Fans and loved ones flooded the couple's Instagram post with comments of support and encouragement. "You are our Christmas miracle," Julianne Hough wrote. "So glad you guys are safe and together. Love you so much," added Lindsey Stirling.

Earlier this month, the Dancing with the Stars judge shared that Erbert had undergone an "emergency craniectomy" to treat a cranial hematoma. Then, on December 20, Erbert had cranioplasty surgery , which Hough confirmed had been successful.

The dancers tied the knot in August after getting engaged in June 2022. According to People , Erbert and Hough have been together since 2015, making the relationship Instagram official in 2017.